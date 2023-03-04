RMT Stands Out From the Crowd with its Impressive Wireless Robotic Controlled Microscope Solution

Remote Medical Technologies (RMT) will provide onsite demonstrations of their Remote Controlled Microscope (RCM) technology on a ROSE cart with NEW wireless capabilities and their stationary system equipped with a 4K camera.
MELVILLE, N.Y. – March 3, 2023 – PRLog — Remote Medical Technologies (RMT) will offer private demonstrations of their newly enhanced rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control Telemicroscopy Solution, with wireless mobile cart capabilities, at this year’s United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology’s (USCAP) 112th Annual Scientific Meeting being held in New Orleans from March 11th to the 16th. rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control allows users to participate in a live, highly secure HD telepathology session where Olympus BX family scope video images stream directly to remote pathologists in real-time. USCAP attendees are encouraged to bring their mobile devices (iPads, iPhones, or Android) for a first-hand experience and see the technology in action! This demonstration is a rare opportunity to meet the industry leaders in highly secure, real-time telepathology and witness how RMT differentiates itself from other remote robotic-controlled microscopes.
RMT fully understands that time matters most when clinicians are making decisions. That’s why they have reduced the time for the pathologists by making decisions in 3 easy steps utilizing rmtOneClick™
rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control Solutions implement an open and immediate slide access microscope technology that is proven to be faster than slide-holder insert based systems. Remote clinicians receive real-time live-dynamic image quality from RMT’s premier 1-chip or 3-chip CMOS camera while easily using fine and coarse focus functionality for immediate decision-making. Users can also instantly move around the slide with a mouse and from a keyboard for quick assessments (from a PC, MAC, or mobile device). RMT has distinctly built the entire system, network architecture, and security within the product. As a result, users receive live imaging directly from the high-powered instrument with NO facilitation from other 3rd party applications.
Along with exhibiting remote robotic control microscopy, RMT will demonstrate a state-of-the-
Consult with RMT in New Orleans at Booth # 163 and receive a hands-on demonstration of how RMT paired with a mobile cart for ROSE can significantly improve daily operations at your medical facility. You can also contact RMT at 855-867-3034, visit us at http://www.rmtcentral.com or info@rmtcentral.com to receive an online demo or schedule an appointment to implement a Pilot Program at your facility.
NOTE: 1*Multi-headed scope room monitors must support 4:2:2 10-bit or 4:4:4 8-bit video formats for RMT Ikegami 4K camera operations.