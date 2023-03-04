The Pearl Remote Democratic High School: Progressive Education for Neurodiverse Students Debuts Intro to AI

Immersive new remote high school makes learning fun while imparting critical thinking, autonomy, and independent learning

The Pearl Remote Democratic High School has announced the launch of a new course called Introduction to AI, which promises to offer an exciting and immersive experience for neurodiverse high school students.

The team at The Pearl, led by scholar, researcher, and thought leader Dr. Robin Harwick, makes learning fun and effective through democratic and student-centered classrooms. Students have a say in every facet of their education, including what and how they learn.

The Pearl High School is paving the way for a true 21st-century education by embracing artificial intelligence (AI), something that many educational institutions aim to ban. “While many schools want to ban AI, we recognize how it can support neurodiverse students and eliminate barriers for them in education,” said Dr. Harwick.

The Pearl will be offering an Introduction to AI course in Spring 2023, marking a major milestone for educators and students alike. In debuting this new course, The Pearl Remote Democratic High School is one of the first schools of its kind to use AI as assistive technology for neurodiverse students.

Neurodiverse students tend to struggle in traditional learning environments, especially when educators and other students don’t understand their needs. The Pearl gives neurodiverse students a way to overcome their academic obstacles by providing a structure that gives them opportunities to become more autonomous and to acquire strategies to help them reach their potential. “The way our school teaches has caught the attention of teachers worldwide who want to make their classrooms more inclusive and accessible for kids with different needs and ways of learning,” said Dr. Harwick.

At The Pearl, all classes are limited to 10 students and are open to high-school age students from around the world who speak English. Students, teachers, and parents work together to create personal educational plans to meet graduation requirements.

About The Pearl Remote Democratic High School

The Pearl Remote Democratic High School is a state-of-the-art remote democratic high school based in Seattle, Washington, and serving neurodiverse students worldwide. The school currently has students in seven countries, and over 60% identify as neurodivergent.