Get ready, Miami! The World Baseball Classic is back, Celebrate with the Beacon Hotel!

Don’t strike out! Are you looking for a fun way to get your sports fix in Miami? Then you’re in luck! Join the Beacon Hotel to celebrate the World Baseball Classic!

Don’t Strike out!

Are you looking for a fun way to get your sports fix in Miami? Then you’re in luck! Head to South Florida and take advantage of all that the city has to offer, starting with its World Baseball Classic teams. Whether you’re an avid fan or just checking it out for recreation, there is something unique about experiencing professional baseball in Miami. From catching games at Marlins Park to participating in a pick-up game on the beach, MLB’s best teams can give travelers a truly enjoyable experience.

Join us to support your favorite Team

Miami has been home to some of the world’s best baseball for decades. Taking advantage of its warm, tropical weather, baseball teams from around the globe come to south Florida to train, compete, and often find success. From major league teams perfecting their craft in preseason play to secondary teams clawing their way into the big leagues — fans can witness it all in Miami. Of course, to be successful in this city requires more than just a solid team — Miami is also known for both superb pitching and batting talent as well as a fan base that loves the game and supports the teams through thick and thin. It’s no wonder that world-class baseball can be found here — there is truly something special about baseball in Miami!

Where to stay

If you want to experience world-class baseball in a beachfront setting, then South Beach is the place for you. It’s an amazing mix of home runs and heat waves, making it a truly unique proposition. Sit back and relax as you watch the visiting teams come and go while taking in some of the area’s most spectacular sights. In addition to catching some games between the best baseball talent around, there’s also plenty of activities nearby that make staying in South Beach even more exciting. Enjoy accessible restaurants, historical architecture tours, and shopping attractions when visiting! Plus, with its sunny weather – nearly 300 days of sunshine each year – you now have another great excuse for visiting this tropical destination.

Batter up! See you soon!

At the end of the day, choosing the Beacon Hotel for your next baseball experience is a worthwhile decision. Our team has created a warm and inviting atmosphere that welcomes both newcomers and seasoned baseball fans alike. Game days become more enjoyable with fantastic amenities such as a steakhouse on-site, our extensive list of games and events, and an extensive collection of memorabilia to help commemorate your time here. Whether you’re looking for an incredible game or just want to relax after a long day at the ballpark, the Beacon Hotel has something for everyone. Join us soon!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.