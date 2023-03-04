Canada – Pyrethrins and Its Associated End-use Products, Re-evaluation Decision (RVD2023-06)

6109
Commercial
Gardex Chemicals Ltd
Gardex Industrial Insecticide 50-7
Solution
PYR (0.13)
PBU (1.27)
9371
Commercial
Gardex Chemicals Ltd
Gardex Pyrethrin Spray 5-25
Emulsifiable Concentrate
PYR (0.5)
PBU (2.5)
11540
Commercial
Premier Tech Brighton Ltd.
Pro Professional 3610 Ultra-Low Volume Insecticide
Solution
PYR (3.0)
PBU (4.8)
MGK (10.0)
11684
Commercial
Gardex Chemicals Ltd
Gardex Pyrethrin Emulsifiable Concentrate 1%
Emulsifiable Concentrate
PYR (1.0)
PBU (8.0)
11855
Commercial
Gardex Chemicals Ltd
Gardex Industrial Micro Spray Concentrate
Emulsifiable Concentrate
PYR (3.0)
PBU (6.0)
MGK (10.0)
13378
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Fogging Formula 7067 For ULV Mosquito Adulticiding
Solution
PYR (5.00)
PBU (24.00)
13779
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide 300
Solution
PYR (3.00)
PBU (5.76)
MGK (9.57)
14399
Commercial
Poulin’s Pest Control
Poulin’s C Plus C Insecticide
Solution
PYR (0.16)
PBU (1.53)
15162
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Multi-Purpose Pyrocide Commercial Insecticide
Emulsifiable Concentrate
PYR (1.0)
PBU (10.0)
15255
Commercial
Bayer Cropscience Inc
Drione Insecticide Dust
Dust or Powder
SIL (40.0)
PYR (1.0)
PBU (9.7)
15330
Commercial
Premier Tech Brighton Ltd.
Pro Professional 110 Ultra-Low Volume Insecticide
Solution
PYR (1.0)
PBU (8.0)
18201
Commercial
Gardex Chemicals Ltd.
Gardex Bugkill Pressurized Spray
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (4.0)
18840
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Hi-Pressure Fumigator
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.40)
PBU (2.00)
20094
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Milk Room & Cattle Spray II
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (5.00)
20098
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Milk Room & Cattle Spray I
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (4.8)
20384
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Flying & Crawling Insect Killer I
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (3.84)
20385
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Flying & Crawling Insect Killer II
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (4.00)
20424
Commercial
Vétoquinol N.-A. Inc.
Disvap IV Insecticide Solution
Solution
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
20463
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konk 409 Flying Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.975)
PBU (1.950)
MGK (3.210)
20499
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konk 408 Flying Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.975)
PBU (1.950)
MGK (3.210)
21004
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Concentrate 7369
Solution
PYR (3.00)
PBU (28.8)
22563
Commercial
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Bugwacker Fogging Solution Insecticide
Solution
PYR (0.15)
PBU (1.5)
22661
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
Terand Wasp & Hornet Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PBU (0.100)
MGK (0.166)
BAY (0.500)
22846
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flying Insect Killer X
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (5.00)
23020
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Evercide Intermediate 2507
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (5.00)
PFL (10.00)
MGK (9.57)
23433
Commercial
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Bugwacker Tall Insecticide
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (4.0)
23884
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
Spray-Pak Industrial & Dairy Insecticide Pressurized Spray
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (3.84)
24159
Commercial
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Can Vet Barn & Dairy Fly Shield
Solution
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
24244
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Milk Room & Cattle Spray III
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.30)
PBU (2.4)
24249
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flying Insect Killer XII
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.30)
PBU (2.40)
24251
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flying Insect Killer XI
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (5.00)
24254
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flying Insect Killer XIII
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.30)
PBU (2.40)
24363
Commercial
Woodstream Canada Corporation
Safer’s Trounce Insecticide Concentrate
Solution
SOC (20.0)
PYR (0.2)
24435
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konker Commercial & Farm Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.30)
PBU (2.40)
24436
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konk Too Farm & Livestock Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (4.00)
24437
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konk Pro Commercial & Farm Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (5.00)
24711
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Insecticide II
Pressurized Product
PYR (1.00)
PBU (2.00)
MGK (3.33)
24729
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Pressurized Multi-Purpose Spray 7416
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (4.80)
24875
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konk 407 Insecticide Spray with Pyrethrin
Pressurized Product
PYR (1.00)
PBU (2.0)
MGK (3.33)
24927
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Evergreen Emulsifiable 60-6
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (6.00)
PBU (60.00)
25364
Commercial
Poulin’s Pest Control
Poulin’s Liquid Insecticide
Solution
PYR (0.430)
PBU (4.10)
25936
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom “Mini” Fumigator Total Release
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.40)
PBU (2.08)
26261
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Hi-Pressure Fumigator
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.40)
PBU (2.00)
26460
Commercial
Neogen Corporation
Turbocide Gold With Pyrocide
Solution
PYR (4.03)
PBU (30.97)
27220
Commercial
Basf Canada Inc.
Prescription Treatment Brand P.I. Contact Insecticide
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (4)
27678
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konk 403 Total Release Fumigator
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.40)
PBU (2.00)
28244
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Professional 3% Pyrethrin Knockdown Farm Buildings Insect Killer
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (3)
PBU (28.8)
28248
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom “Commercial Grade Knockdown Concentrate” Mosquito Adulticiding For ULV Fogging Systems
Solution
PYR (5)
PBU (24)
28371
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down X-Max Farm and Livestock Insect Killer (O.6 Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.60)
PBU (4.00)
28402
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom 6% Pyrethrin Knockdown Insect Killer
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (6)
PBU (60)
28462
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Max Farm and Livestock Insect Killer (0.3 Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.30)
PBU (2.40)
28584
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Max Flying Insect Killer (1.0 Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.975)
PBU (1.950)
MGK (3.21)
28792
Commercial
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flying Insect Killer Metered II (0.975% Pyr-Commercial)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.975)
PBU (1.95)
MGK (3.21)
29042
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Maximum Strength Livestock & Buildings Insect Eliminator
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (5.00)
29044
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Extra Strength Farm & Livestock Insect Eliminator
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.6)
PBU (4.0)
29687
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Max Bed Bug & Flea Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.60)
PBU (4.0)
29728
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knockdown Total Release Fumigator-C
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.4)
PBU (2.0)
30031
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Professional KD241P Food Processing Plants & Institutional Insect Killer (0.6% Pyrethrin from Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.6)
PBU (4.0)
30164
Commercial
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyganic Crop Protection Ec 1.4 II
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (1.4)
30421
Commercial
Ur-Can Inc.
Onguard PC5
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (5.0)
30749
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom 4 Zero Nine C
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.975)
PBU (1.95)
MGK (3.21)
30752
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Farm and Livestock Insect Killer (0.5% Pyrethrins From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (4.8)
30766
Commercial
Aura Pro Solutions, Inc
Zone Guard, Commercial Flying Insect Killer 1-C
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.975)
PBU (1.95)
MGK (3.21)
30805
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Professional Quality Insecticide 1% Pyrethrin Spray
Pressurized Product
PYR (1.00)
PBU (2.00)
MGK (3.33)
30806
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Protech Premium 3610 Insect Killer
Solution
PYR (3.00)
PBU (5.76)
MGK (10.00)
31036
Commercial
Ur-Can Inc.
On Guard PC-5/2
Solution
PYR (0.5)
PBU (2.0)
31059
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Pro-154 Rtu Farm & Barn Flying Insect Killer
Solution
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
31060
Commercial
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Surespray Pyrethrum Multi-Purpose Insect Spray
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (6.00)
PBU (60.0)
31111
Commercial
Acuity Holdings, Inc.
Konk Commercial Bed Bug Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (5.0)
31121
Commercial
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Surespray Pyrethrin Insect Spray
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (5.0)
31338
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Premium Quality #1 No Flies on Us Beef & Dairy Cattle- Farm, Industrial & Commercial Building Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.5)
PBU (5.0)
31943
Commercial
Neogen Corporation
Prozap Annihilator-XP
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (6.00)
PBU (60.00)
31960
Commercial
Neogen Corporation
Prozap Ld 44z Dairy Bomb Aerosol Insecticide
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (4.80)
32339
Commercial
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Pro 155 Farm, Barn & Livestock Insect Killer
Solution
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
32850
Commercial
Ur-Can Inc.
Onguard PNP Pro Ready to Use Residual Liquid Insecticide
Solution
PYR (0.050)
PFL (0.200)
MGK (0.240)
32865
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Lice Killer for Poultry Plus+
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (4.80)
33342
Commercial
W. Neudorff Gmbh
Scorpio Ant Granule
Soluble Granules
PYR (0.175)
33732
Commercial
Eco-Cop Inc
Klenze 4 Insecticide
Solution
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.240)
33946
Commercial
Eco-Cop Inc.
Klenze 7 Insecticide
Solution
PYR (0.50)
PBU (5.00)
34005
Commercial
Vétoquinol N.-A. Inc
Disvap Gold
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.50)
PBU (5.00)
34029
Commercial
Eco-Cop Inc
Klenze 5 Insecticide
Solution
PYR (0.50)
PBU (2.0)
34144
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Protech Commercial Insect Killer
Solution
PYR (0.50)
PBU (2.0)
34524
Commercial
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Lice Killer for Livestock Plus (+)
Solution
PYR (5.0)
PBU (0.5)
17400
Domestic
Wellmark International
VET-KEM Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs & Cats
Solution
PYR (0.05)
PBU (0.5)
19209
Domestic
Wellmark International
Zodiac Flea & Tick Shampoo
Solution
PYR (0.05)
PBU (0.50)
19752
Domestic
Blood Protection Co. (China) Ltd.
Kilmos Mosquito Coils
Solid
PYR (0.30)
19981
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs and Cats II
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.042)
PBU (0.085)
MGK (0.141)
20034
Domestic
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pump Insecticide Spray IV
Solution
PYR (0.100)
PBU (0.194)
MGK (0.322)
20418
Domestic
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Flea & Tick Pet Shampoo for Dogs and Cats
Solution
PYR (0.045)
PBU (0.086)
MGK (0.140)
20562
Domestic
Woodstream Canada Corporation
Safer’s Vegetable Garden Insecticide
Solution
SOC (1.0)
PYR (0.01)
21078
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flea & Tick Quick Breaking Insecticide Foam for Dogs & Cats V
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.100)
PBU (0.200)
MGK (0.36)
21206
Domestic
Wellmark International
Vet-Kem Ovitrol Plus for Dogs & Cats (With Precor)
Solution
PYR (0.20)
PBU (0.37)
MPR (0.27)
MGK (0.62)
21744
Domestic
Wellmark International
Zodiac Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs & Cats
Solution
PYR (0.20)
PBU (0.37)
MPR (0.27)
MGK (0.62)
21889
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs & Cats IX
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.100)
PBU (0.200)
MGK (0.336)
22426
Domestic
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Evercide Flea & Tick Spray 2412
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.112)
PFL (0.100)
22591
Domestic
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Evercide Flea & Tick Pet Spray 2412
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.056)
PFL (0.050)
22678
Domestic
Wellmark International
Vet-Kem Ovitrol Mousse
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.4)
PBU (5.0)
MPR (0.5)
22808
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
Spray-Pak Garden & Patio Fogger
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.20)
PBU (1.0)
22808.01
Domestic
Kuus Inc.
Mosquito Shield Backyard Bug Control Outdoor Fogger
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.20)
PBU (1.0)
22808.03
Domestic
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
Muskol Patio & Deck Fogger
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.20)
PBU (1.0)
22916
Domestic
Wellmark International
Zodiac Mousse
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.4)
PBU (5.0)
MPR (0.5)
23013
Domestic
Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
Sentry Flea Killer & Mosquito Repellent Spray for Dogs
Solution
PYR (0.075)
PFL (0.052)
PBU (0.150)
MGK (0.250)
23047
Domestic
Woodstream Canada Corporation
Safer’s Entire Flea & Tick Spray
Solution
SOC (1.0)
PYR (0.01)
23067
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs & Cats III
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.30)
PBU (2.40)
23073
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
K-G Flea & Tick Quick Breaking Ins. Foam for Dogs & Cats VIII
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.30)
PBU (2.40)
23316
Domestic
Bio-Derm Laboratories Inc.
Bio-Groom Ear Mite Treatment
Solution
PYR (0.15)
PBU (1.20)
23593
Domestic
Neogen Corporation
Ecto-Soothe Plus Emollient Oatmeal Pesticidal Shampoo
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (0.15)
PBU (1.5)
MGK (0.50)
23692
Domestic
Wellmark International
Ovex Pump Spray for Dogs and Cats
Solution
PYR (0.20)
PBU (0.37)
MPR (0.10)
MGK (0.61)
24375
Domestic
Vétoquinol N.-A. Inc.
Veto Equin Water Base Insecticide for Horses
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (0.11)
PBU (1.11)
24427
Domestic
W.F. Young Inc.
Absorbine Ultrashield EX Insecticide & Repellent
Solution
PYR (0.10)
PFL (0.50)
PBU (1.00)
25902
Domestic
Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
Sergeant’s Skip-Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs
Solution
PYR (0.05)
PBU (0.50)
25903
Domestic
Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
Sergeant’s Skip-Flea & Tick Shampoo for Cats
Solution
PYR (0.05)
PBU (0.50)
26133
Domestic
Hartz Canada Inc.
Hartz Ultraguard Rid Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs
Solution
PYR (0.045)
PBU (0.086)
MGK (0.142)
26266
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
K-G Hornet & Wasp Killer V
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PFL (0.200)
MGK (0.250)
26413
Domestic
Wellmark International
Zodiac Double Action Flea & Tick Shampoo For Dogs & Cats
Solution
PYR (0.15)
PBU (1.50)
MPR (0.10)
26608
Domestic
Wellmark International
Vet-Kem Ovitrol Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo
Solution
PYR (0.15)
PBU (1.50)
MPR (0.10)
27187
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Wasp & Hornet Insecticide
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.3)
PBU (2.4)
28044
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
Better Than Hornet & Wasp Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.25)
28382
Domestic
Wellmark International
Zodiac Dual Action Flea & Tick Spray for Cats & Kittens
Solution
PYR (0.20)
PBU (0.37)
MPR (0.27)
MGK (0.62)
28415
Domestic
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Can-Vet Mustang Fly Shield
Solution
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.1)
PBU (0.5)
28493
Domestic
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Can-Vet Kentucky Fly Shield II for Horses
Solution
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
28529
Domestic
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Extenda Shield
Solution
PYR (0.10)
PFL (0.50)
PBU (1.0)
28680
Domestic
Woodstream Canada Corporation
Safer’s Trounce Hose-End Lawn & Turf Insecticide
Solution
SOC (20)
PYR (0.2)
28681
Domestic
Woodstream Canada Corporation
Safer’s Trounce Lawn & Turf Insecticide
Solution
SOC (20.0)
PYR (0.2)
28702
Domestic
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Can-Vet Power Shield
Solution
PYR (0.1)
PFL (0.5)
PBU (1.0)
29184
Domestic
Farnam Companies, Inc.
Repel-XP
Solution
PYR (0.41)
PBU (0.9657)
29365
Domestic
Dentec Safety Specialists Inc.
Skeetsafe Wasp & Hornet Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.2)
MGK (0.25)
29935
Domestic
W.F. Young Inc.
Absorbine Ultrashield Ex Insecticide & Repellent Continuous Spray
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.1)
PFL (0.5)
PBU (1.0)
29957
Domestic
Pyranha Inc.
Pony XP
Solution
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.104)
PBU (0.5)
29988
Domestic
W.F. Young Inc.
Absorbine®Ultrashield®Ex Easy Swipe
Solution
PYR (0.10)
PFL (0.5)
PBU (1.0)
30006
Domestic
Woodstream Canada Corporation
Safer’s Trounce Patio and Walkway Insecticide
Solution
SOC (1.0)
PYR (0.01)
30064
Domestic
Woodstream Canada Corporation
Safer’s Trounce for Turf Mosquito And Tick Insecticide
Solution
SOC (20)
PYR (0.20)
30637
Domestic
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Flea & Tick Killer for Dogs & Cats
Solution
PYR (0.10)
PBU (0.194)
MGK (0.336)
30724
Domestic
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Hornet & Wasp Killer II (0.05% Pyrethrin from Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PBU (0.10)
MGK (0.167)
BAY (0.50)
30837
Domestic
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Crawling Insect Killer II (.05% Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PBU (0.10)
MGK (0.167)
BAY (0.50)
31025
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Ez-Kill Super Fast (BOV) Stinging Insect Killer (PNP)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK(0.25)
31071
Domestic
Novella Brands Inc.
Blaze Pro Wasp & Hornet Destroyer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.250)
31096
Domestic
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Hornet & Wasp Foam Blaster Killer with Pyrethrins From Chyrsanthemum Flower Pyrethrum
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.25)
31134
Domestic
Kuus Inc.
Mosquito Shield Mosquito Coils.30% Pyrethrin from Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum
Solid
PYR (0.30)
31144
Domestic
Espree Animal Products, Inc.
Flea And Tick Dog and Cat Shampoo
Solution
PYR (0.045)
PBU (0.086)
MGK (0.150)
31149
Domestic
Espree Animal Products, Inc.
Flea And Tick Pet Shampoo for Dogs and Cats
Solution
PYR (0.045)
PBU (0.086)
MGK (0.150)
31180
Domestic
Kuus Inc.
Knock Down Professional Hornet & Wasp Foam Blaster Killer with Pyrethrins From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.25)
31279
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Premium Quality #1 Wasp & Hornet Nest Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.250)
31388
Domestic
PLZ Corp.
K-G Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide Spray III – AF 2014
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PFL (0.200)
MGK (0.250)
31398
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Fight Back Insecticide M-18
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.250)
31466
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Klenze
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.042)
PBU (0.081)
MGK (0.141
31476
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Maximum Strength, Premium Quality #1, “No Ticks & Fleas on Us” Dog & Cat Tick And Flea Killer Shampoo With Coconut Oil
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.3)
PBU (2.4)
31477
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Maximum Strength Premium Quality #1 “No Ticks & Fleas on Us®” Quick Breaking Foam Tick & Flea Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.3)
PBU (2.485)
31605
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Sure Spray Flea & Tick Spray For Dogs & Cats
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
31616
Domestic
Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
Sentry Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs
Solution
PYR (0.045)
PBU (0.086)
MGK (0.15)
31617
Domestic
Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
Sentry Flea & Tick Shampoo for Cats
Solution
PYR (0.045)
PBU (0.086)
MGK (0.14)
31630
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Gotcha Hornet & Wasp Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
31634
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Fight Back Jet Foam Spray Stinging Insect Killer – 24/7 (PNP)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.2)
MGK (0.250)
31752
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Sureshot Super Fast Stinging Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PFL (0.200)
MGK (0.25)
31804
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Fight Back Foaming Spray Outdoor Insect Killer – 24/7 (PNP)
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.2)
MGK (0.25)
31939
Domestic
Neogen Corporation
Prozap Pet Guard
Solution
PYR (0.10)
PBU (0.194)
MGK (0.336)
31940
Domestic
Neogen Corporation
Prozap Pet Guard Flea & Tick Shampoo
Solution
PYR (0.045)
PBU (0.086)
MGK (0.15)
32070
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
New Doktor Doom Supercharged Jet Foam Wasp & Hornet Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.2)
MGK (0.250)
32110
Domestic
Scotts Canada Ltd.
Ortho®Wasp B Gon Max Wasp Killer Foam
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.250)
32142
Domestic
Scotts Canada Ltd.
Ortho®Wasp B Gon Max Wasp Killer Spray
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PFL (0.200)
MGK (0.250)
32190
Domestic
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
MGK Formula 3098
Solid
PYR (0.60)
32352
Domestic
Pic Corp.
Pic Mosquito Repellent Coils
Solid
PYR (0.60)
32480
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Fight Back Hornet & Wasp Killer Double Shot Jet & Fogger Sprays
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.20)
PBU (1.00)
32481
Domestic
Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.
Fight Back Patio & Yard Fogger
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.20)
PBU (1.00)
32697
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Tick & Flea Killer Spray for Cats & Dogs
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.1)
PBU (1.0)
32705
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Yard & Patio Fogging Insect Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.2)
PBU (1.00)
32707
Domestic
Maheu & Maheu Inc.
Maheu&Maheu Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide II
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.050)
PFL (0.200)
MGK (0.250)
32743
Domestic
Groupe BMR Inc.
Eliminator Plus Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide II
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.25)
33034
Domestic
Scotts Canada Ltd.
Ortho®Mosquito B Gon Max Flying Insect Killer Area Spray
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.20)
PBU (1.00)
33270
Domestic
Dollarama L.P.
Rama 10 Mosquito Repellent Coils
Solid
PYR (0.60)
33607
Domestic
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
Muskol Mosquito Coils
Solid
PYR (0.6)
33343
Domestic
W. Neudorff Gmbh Kg
Family Matters Ant Killer Granules
Soluble Granules
PYR (0.175)
33511
Domestic
Scotts Canada Ltd.
Ortho®Ant B Gon®Max Ant Killer Granules
Soluble Granules
PYR (0.175)
33674
Domestic
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Tick End for Horses
Solution
PYR (0.33)
PBU (0.77)
33682
Domestic
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Power Shield Fly and Tick Spray for Horses
Solution
PYR (0.33)
PFL (0.50)
PBU (0.77)
33683
Domestic
Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd
Extenda Shield Fly and Tick Spray for Horses
Solution
PYR (0.33)
PFL (0.50)
PBU (0.77)
33749
Domestic
Scotts Canada Ltd.
Ortho®Mosquito B Gon Max Flying Insect Killer Area Spray I
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.20)
PBU (1.00)
33992
Domestic
Eco-Cop Inc.
Klenze 15 Insecticide for Horses
Solution
PYR (0.10)
PFL (0.50)
PBU (1.00)
34289
Domestic
Premier Tech Ltd.
Wilson Long Shot Wasp Out Wasp & Hornet Killer
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.25)
34290
Domestic
Premier Tech Ltd.
Wilson Wasp Out Jet Foam Insecticide Wasp & Hornet
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.25)
34425
Domestic
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
MGK Formula 3098 Sticks
Solid
PYR (0.60)
34434
Domestic
Les Produits De Controle Superieur Inc/Superior Control Products Inc
Super Hunter Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide III
Pressurized Product
PYR (0.05)
PFL (0.20)
MGK (0.25)
34523
Domestic
753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries
Doktor Doom Premium Insect Killer for Use on Horses
Solution
PYR (0.10)
PFL (0.50)
PBU (1.0)
25872
Technical Grade Active Ingredient
Botanical Resources Australia Pty Ltd
Py-T-20 Pale Refined Pyrethrins
Solution
PYR (20)
28940
Technical Grade Active Ingredient
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
MGK Refined Pyrethrum Concentrate 54%
Solution
PYR (54.00)
29678
Technical Grade Active Ingredient
Botanical Resources Australia Pty Ltd
Py-T-50 Pale Refined Pyrethrins
Solution
PYR (51)
29956
Technical Grade Active Ingredient
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
VBC PY 20% Extract
Solution
PYR (20)
31787
Technical Grade Active Ingredient
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyganic®Refined Technical
Liquid
PYR (49.20)
32044
Technical Grade Active Ingredient
Wellmark International
Wellmark PY 51% Technical
Solution
PYR (51.0)
33566
Technical Grade Active Ingredient
Horizon Sopyrwa
Sopyrwa Refined Pyrethrum Concentrate
Solution
PYR (52)
18296
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Premium Pyrocide 175
Solution
PYR (20)
18302
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Purified Pyrethrum Extract 20% Insecticide
Solution
PYR (20.0)
18528
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide 30-3 S.E. Insecticide Concentrate
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (3.00)
PBU (30.00)
19615
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Intermediate 5192
Solution
PYR (9.00)
PBU (17.28)
MGK (28.72)
19616
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Intermediate 75-OF
Solution
PYR (7.50)
PBU (72.43)
19632
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Intermediate 54
Solution
PYR (5.00)
PBU (38.63)
19641
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Intermediate 57
Solution
PYR (10.00)
PBU (48.29)
19833
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Concentrate 7352
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (3.00)
PBU (28.80)
19889
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Booster Concentrate K
Solution
PYR (5.00)
PBU (48.00)
19891
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Evercide Intermediate 2417
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (1.67)
PFL (6.68)
MGK (7.99)
21000
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Evercide Intermediate 2412
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (2.24)
PFL (2.016)
21314
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide (5.0-0.5) E.C. Insecticide
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (0.50)
PBU (5.0)
22165
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide W-B 20-4 Insecticide
Solution
PYR (4.0)
PBU (20.0)
22419
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide & Dri-Die Dust Base Insecticide
Dust or Powder
SIL (40.00)
PYR (2.0)
PBU (20.00)
23158
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Evercide Intermediate 2179
Solution
PYR (6.250)
PFL (25.000)
MGK (29.91)
23906
Manufacturing Concentrate
Wellmark International
Pyrocide Intermediate 7045
Solution
PYR (0.59)
PBU (1.18)
MGK (1.97)
BAY (5.89)
24382
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide Intermediate 7415
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (5.00)
PBU (48.00)
30020
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyrocide®Concentrate 7440
Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion
PYR (3.00)
PBU (28.8)
31788
Manufacturing Concentrate
Mclaughlin Gormley King Company
Pyganic®MUP 20
Solution
PYR (20.00)