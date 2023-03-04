Canada – Pyrethrins and Its Associated End-use Products, Re-evaluation Decision (RVD2023-06)

6109

Commercial

Gardex Chemicals Ltd

Gardex Industrial Insecticide 50-7

Solution

PYR (0.13)

PBU (1.27)

9371

Commercial

Gardex Chemicals Ltd

Gardex Pyrethrin Spray 5-25

Emulsifiable Concentrate

PYR (0.5)

PBU (2.5)

11540

Commercial

Premier Tech Brighton Ltd.

Pro Professional 3610 Ultra-Low Volume Insecticide

Solution

PYR (3.0)

PBU (4.8)

MGK (10.0)

11684

Commercial

Gardex Chemicals Ltd

Gardex Pyrethrin Emulsifiable Concentrate 1%

Emulsifiable Concentrate

PYR (1.0)

PBU (8.0)

11855

Commercial

Gardex Chemicals Ltd

Gardex Industrial Micro Spray Concentrate

Emulsifiable Concentrate

PYR (3.0)

PBU (6.0)

MGK (10.0)

13378

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Fogging Formula 7067 For ULV Mosquito Adulticiding

Solution

PYR (5.00)

PBU (24.00)

13779

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide 300

Solution

PYR (3.00)

PBU (5.76)

MGK (9.57)

14399

Commercial

Poulin’s Pest Control

Poulin’s C Plus C Insecticide

Solution

PYR (0.16)

PBU (1.53)

15162

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Multi-Purpose Pyrocide Commercial Insecticide

Emulsifiable Concentrate

PYR (1.0)

PBU (10.0)

15255

Commercial

Bayer Cropscience Inc

Drione Insecticide Dust

Dust or Powder

SIL (40.0)

PYR (1.0)

PBU (9.7)

15330

Commercial

Premier Tech Brighton Ltd.

Pro Professional 110 Ultra-Low Volume Insecticide

Solution

PYR (1.0)

PBU (8.0)

18201

Commercial

Gardex Chemicals Ltd.

Gardex Bugkill Pressurized Spray

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (4.0)

18840

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Hi-Pressure Fumigator

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.40)

PBU (2.00)

20094

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Milk Room & Cattle Spray II

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (5.00)

20098

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Milk Room & Cattle Spray I

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (4.8)

20384

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Flying & Crawling Insect Killer I

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (3.84)

20385

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Flying & Crawling Insect Killer II

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (4.00)

20424

Commercial

Vétoquinol N.-A. Inc.

Disvap IV Insecticide Solution

Solution

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

20463

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konk 409 Flying Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.975)

PBU (1.950)

MGK (3.210)

20499

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konk 408 Flying Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.975)

PBU (1.950)

MGK (3.210)

21004

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Concentrate 7369

Solution

PYR (3.00)

PBU (28.8)

22563

Commercial

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Bugwacker Fogging Solution Insecticide

Solution

PYR (0.15)

PBU (1.5)

22661

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

Terand Wasp & Hornet Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PBU (0.100)

MGK (0.166)

BAY (0.500)

22846

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flying Insect Killer X

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (5.00)

23020

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Evercide Intermediate 2507

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (5.00)

PFL (10.00)

MGK (9.57)

23433

Commercial

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Bugwacker Tall Insecticide

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (4.0)

23884

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

Spray-Pak Industrial & Dairy Insecticide Pressurized Spray

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (3.84)

24159

Commercial

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Can Vet Barn & Dairy Fly Shield

Solution

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

24244

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Milk Room & Cattle Spray III

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.30)

PBU (2.4)

24249

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flying Insect Killer XII

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.30)

PBU (2.40)

24251

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flying Insect Killer XI

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (5.00)

24254

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flying Insect Killer XIII

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.30)

PBU (2.40)

24363

Commercial

Woodstream Canada Corporation

Safer’s Trounce Insecticide Concentrate

Solution

SOC (20.0)

PYR (0.2)

24435

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konker Commercial & Farm Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.30)

PBU (2.40)

24436

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konk Too Farm & Livestock Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (4.00)

24437

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konk Pro Commercial & Farm Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (5.00)

24711

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Insecticide II

Pressurized Product

PYR (1.00)

PBU (2.00)

MGK (3.33)

24729

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Pressurized Multi-Purpose Spray 7416

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (4.80)

24875

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konk 407 Insecticide Spray with Pyrethrin

Pressurized Product

PYR (1.00)

PBU (2.0)

MGK (3.33)

24927

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Evergreen Emulsifiable 60-6

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (6.00)

PBU (60.00)

25364

Commercial

Poulin’s Pest Control

Poulin’s Liquid Insecticide

Solution

PYR (0.430)

PBU (4.10)

25936

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom “Mini” Fumigator Total Release

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.40)

PBU (2.08)

26261

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Hi-Pressure Fumigator

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.40)

PBU (2.00)

26460

Commercial

Neogen Corporation

Turbocide Gold With Pyrocide

Solution

PYR (4.03)

PBU (30.97)

27220

Commercial

Basf Canada Inc.

Prescription Treatment Brand P.I. Contact Insecticide

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (4)

27678

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konk 403 Total Release Fumigator

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.40)

PBU (2.00)

28244

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Professional 3% Pyrethrin Knockdown Farm Buildings Insect Killer

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (3)

PBU (28.8)

28248

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom “Commercial Grade Knockdown Concentrate” Mosquito Adulticiding For ULV Fogging Systems

Solution

PYR (5)

PBU (24)

28371

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down X-Max Farm and Livestock Insect Killer (O.6 Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.60)

PBU (4.00)

28402

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom 6% Pyrethrin Knockdown Insect Killer

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (6)

PBU (60)

28462

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Max Farm and Livestock Insect Killer (0.3 Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.30)

PBU (2.40)

28584

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Max Flying Insect Killer (1.0 Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.975)

PBU (1.950)

MGK (3.21)

28792

Commercial

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flying Insect Killer Metered II (0.975% Pyr-Commercial)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.975)

PBU (1.95)

MGK (3.21)

29042

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Maximum Strength Livestock & Buildings Insect Eliminator

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (5.00)

29044

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Extra Strength Farm & Livestock Insect Eliminator

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.6)

PBU (4.0)

29687

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Max Bed Bug & Flea Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.60)

PBU (4.0)

29728

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knockdown Total Release Fumigator-C

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.4)

PBU (2.0)

30031

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Professional KD241P Food Processing Plants & Institutional Insect Killer (0.6% Pyrethrin from Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.6)

PBU (4.0)

30164

Commercial

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyganic Crop Protection Ec 1.4 II

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (1.4)

30421

Commercial

Ur-Can Inc.

Onguard PC5

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (5.0)

30749

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom 4 Zero Nine C

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.975)

PBU (1.95)

MGK (3.21)

30752

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Farm and Livestock Insect Killer (0.5% Pyrethrins From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (4.8)

30766

Commercial

Aura Pro Solutions, Inc

Zone Guard, Commercial Flying Insect Killer 1-C

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.975)

PBU (1.95)

MGK (3.21)

30805

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Professional Quality Insecticide 1% Pyrethrin Spray

Pressurized Product

PYR (1.00)

PBU (2.00)

MGK (3.33)

30806

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Protech Premium 3610 Insect Killer

Solution

PYR (3.00)

PBU (5.76)

MGK (10.00)

31036

Commercial

Ur-Can Inc.

On Guard PC-5/2

Solution

PYR (0.5)

PBU (2.0)

31059

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Pro-154 Rtu Farm & Barn Flying Insect Killer

Solution

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

31060

Commercial

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Surespray Pyrethrum Multi-Purpose Insect Spray

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (6.00)

PBU (60.0)

31111

Commercial

Acuity Holdings, Inc.

Konk Commercial Bed Bug Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (5.0)

31121

Commercial

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Surespray Pyrethrin Insect Spray

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (5.0)

31338

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Premium Quality #1 No Flies on Us Beef & Dairy Cattle- Farm, Industrial & Commercial Building Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.5)

PBU (5.0)

31943

Commercial

Neogen Corporation

Prozap Annihilator-XP

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (6.00)

PBU (60.00)

31960

Commercial

Neogen Corporation

Prozap Ld 44z Dairy Bomb Aerosol Insecticide

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (4.80)

32339

Commercial

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Pro 155 Farm, Barn & Livestock Insect Killer

Solution

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

32850

Commercial

Ur-Can Inc.

Onguard PNP Pro Ready to Use Residual Liquid Insecticide

Solution

PYR (0.050)

PFL (0.200)

MGK (0.240)

32865

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Lice Killer for Poultry Plus+

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (4.80)

33342

Commercial

W. Neudorff Gmbh

Scorpio Ant Granule

Soluble Granules

PYR (0.175)

33732

Commercial

Eco-Cop Inc

Klenze 4 Insecticide

Solution

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.240)

33946

Commercial

Eco-Cop Inc.

Klenze 7 Insecticide

Solution

PYR (0.50)

PBU (5.00)

34005

Commercial

Vétoquinol N.-A. Inc

Disvap Gold

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.50)

PBU (5.00)

34029

Commercial

Eco-Cop Inc

Klenze 5 Insecticide

Solution

PYR (0.50)

PBU (2.0)

34144

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Protech Commercial Insect Killer

Solution

PYR (0.50)

PBU (2.0)

34524

Commercial

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Lice Killer for Livestock Plus (+)

Solution

PYR (5.0)

PBU (0.5)

17400

Domestic

Wellmark International

VET-KEM Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs & Cats

Solution

PYR (0.05)

PBU (0.5)

19209

Domestic

Wellmark International

Zodiac Flea & Tick Shampoo

Solution

PYR (0.05)

PBU (0.50)

19752

Domestic

Blood Protection Co. (China) Ltd.

Kilmos Mosquito Coils

Solid

PYR (0.30)

19981

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs and Cats II

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.042)

PBU (0.085)

MGK (0.141)

20034

Domestic

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pump Insecticide Spray IV

Solution

PYR (0.100)

PBU (0.194)

MGK (0.322)

20418

Domestic

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Flea & Tick Pet Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

Solution

PYR (0.045)

PBU (0.086)

MGK (0.140)

20562

Domestic

Woodstream Canada Corporation

Safer’s Vegetable Garden Insecticide

Solution

SOC (1.0)

PYR (0.01)

21078

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flea & Tick Quick Breaking Insecticide Foam for Dogs & Cats V

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.100)

PBU (0.200)

MGK (0.36)

21206

Domestic

Wellmark International

Vet-Kem Ovitrol Plus for Dogs & Cats (With Precor)

Solution

PYR (0.20)

PBU (0.37)

MPR (0.27)

MGK (0.62)

21744

Domestic

Wellmark International

Zodiac Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs & Cats

Solution

PYR (0.20)

PBU (0.37)

MPR (0.27)

MGK (0.62)

21889

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs & Cats IX

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.100)

PBU (0.200)

MGK (0.336)

22426

Domestic

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Evercide Flea & Tick Spray 2412

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.112)

PFL (0.100)

22591

Domestic

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Evercide Flea & Tick Pet Spray 2412

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.056)

PFL (0.050)

22678

Domestic

Wellmark International

Vet-Kem Ovitrol Mousse

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.4)

PBU (5.0)

MPR (0.5)

22808

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

Spray-Pak Garden & Patio Fogger

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.20)

PBU (1.0)

22808.01

Domestic

Kuus Inc.

Mosquito Shield Backyard Bug Control Outdoor Fogger

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.20)

PBU (1.0)

22808.03

Domestic

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

Muskol Patio & Deck Fogger

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.20)

PBU (1.0)

22916

Domestic

Wellmark International

Zodiac Mousse

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.4)

PBU (5.0)

MPR (0.5)

23013

Domestic

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Sentry Flea Killer & Mosquito Repellent Spray for Dogs

Solution

PYR (0.075)

PFL (0.052)

PBU (0.150)

MGK (0.250)

23047

Domestic

Woodstream Canada Corporation

Safer’s Entire Flea & Tick Spray

Solution

SOC (1.0)

PYR (0.01)

23067

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs & Cats III

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.30)

PBU (2.40)

23073

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

K-G Flea & Tick Quick Breaking Ins. Foam for Dogs & Cats VIII

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.30)

PBU (2.40)

23316

Domestic

Bio-Derm Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Groom Ear Mite Treatment

Solution

PYR (0.15)

PBU (1.20)

23593

Domestic

Neogen Corporation

Ecto-Soothe Plus Emollient Oatmeal Pesticidal Shampoo

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (0.15)

PBU (1.5)

MGK (0.50)

23692

Domestic

Wellmark International

Ovex Pump Spray for Dogs and Cats

Solution

PYR (0.20)

PBU (0.37)

MPR (0.10)

MGK (0.61)

24375

Domestic

Vétoquinol N.-A. Inc.

Veto Equin Water Base Insecticide for Horses

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (0.11)

PBU (1.11)

24427

Domestic

W.F. Young Inc.

Absorbine Ultrashield EX Insecticide & Repellent

Solution

PYR (0.10)

PFL (0.50)

PBU (1.00)

25902

Domestic

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Sergeant’s Skip-Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs

Solution

PYR (0.05)

PBU (0.50)

25903

Domestic

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Sergeant’s Skip-Flea & Tick Shampoo for Cats

Solution

PYR (0.05)

PBU (0.50)

26133

Domestic

Hartz Canada Inc.

Hartz Ultraguard Rid Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs

Solution

PYR (0.045)

PBU (0.086)

MGK (0.142)

26266

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

K-G Hornet & Wasp Killer V

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PFL (0.200)

MGK (0.250)

26413

Domestic

Wellmark International

Zodiac Double Action Flea & Tick Shampoo For Dogs & Cats

Solution

PYR (0.15)

PBU (1.50)

MPR (0.10)

26608

Domestic

Wellmark International

Vet-Kem Ovitrol Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo

Solution

PYR (0.15)

PBU (1.50)

MPR (0.10)

27187

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Wasp & Hornet Insecticide

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.3)

PBU (2.4)

28044

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

Better Than Hornet & Wasp Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.25)

28382

Domestic

Wellmark International

Zodiac Dual Action Flea & Tick Spray for Cats & Kittens

Solution

PYR (0.20)

PBU (0.37)

MPR (0.27)

MGK (0.62)

28415

Domestic

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Can-Vet Mustang Fly Shield

Solution

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.1)

PBU (0.5)

28493

Domestic

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Can-Vet Kentucky Fly Shield II for Horses

Solution

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

28529

Domestic

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Extenda Shield

Solution

PYR (0.10)

PFL (0.50)

PBU (1.0)

28680

Domestic

Woodstream Canada Corporation

Safer’s Trounce Hose-End Lawn & Turf Insecticide

Solution

SOC (20)

PYR (0.2)

28681

Domestic

Woodstream Canada Corporation

Safer’s Trounce Lawn & Turf Insecticide

Solution

SOC (20.0)

PYR (0.2)

28702

Domestic

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Can-Vet Power Shield

Solution

PYR (0.1)

PFL (0.5)

PBU (1.0)

29184

Domestic

Farnam Companies, Inc.

Repel-XP

Solution

PYR (0.41)

PBU (0.9657)

29365

Domestic

Dentec Safety Specialists Inc.

Skeetsafe Wasp & Hornet Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.2)

MGK (0.25)

29935

Domestic

W.F. Young Inc.

Absorbine Ultrashield Ex Insecticide & Repellent Continuous Spray

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.1)

PFL (0.5)

PBU (1.0)

29957

Domestic

Pyranha Inc.

Pony XP

Solution

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.104)

PBU (0.5)

29988

Domestic

W.F. Young Inc.

Absorbine®Ultrashield®Ex Easy Swipe

Solution

PYR (0.10)

PFL (0.5)

PBU (1.0)

30006

Domestic

Woodstream Canada Corporation

Safer’s Trounce Patio and Walkway Insecticide

Solution

SOC (1.0)

PYR (0.01)

30064

Domestic

Woodstream Canada Corporation

Safer’s Trounce for Turf Mosquito And Tick Insecticide

Solution

SOC (20)

PYR (0.20)

30637

Domestic

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Flea & Tick Killer for Dogs & Cats

Solution

PYR (0.10)

PBU (0.194)

MGK (0.336)

30724

Domestic

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Hornet & Wasp Killer II (0.05% Pyrethrin from Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PBU (0.10)

MGK (0.167)

BAY (0.50)

30837

Domestic

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Crawling Insect Killer II (.05% Pyrethrin From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PBU (0.10)

MGK (0.167)

BAY (0.50)

31025

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Ez-Kill Super Fast (BOV) Stinging Insect Killer (PNP)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK(0.25)

31071

Domestic

Novella Brands Inc.

Blaze Pro Wasp & Hornet Destroyer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.250)

31096

Domestic

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Hornet & Wasp Foam Blaster Killer with Pyrethrins From Chyrsanthemum Flower Pyrethrum

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.25)

31134

Domestic

Kuus Inc.

Mosquito Shield Mosquito Coils.30% Pyrethrin from Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum

Solid

PYR (0.30)

31144

Domestic

Espree Animal Products, Inc.

Flea And Tick Dog and Cat Shampoo

Solution

PYR (0.045)

PBU (0.086)

MGK (0.150)

31149

Domestic

Espree Animal Products, Inc.

Flea And Tick Pet Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

Solution

PYR (0.045)

PBU (0.086)

MGK (0.150)

31180

Domestic

Kuus Inc.

Knock Down Professional Hornet & Wasp Foam Blaster Killer with Pyrethrins From Chrysanthemum Flower Pyrethrum

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.25)

31279

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Premium Quality #1 Wasp & Hornet Nest Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.250)

31388

Domestic

PLZ Corp.

K-G Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide Spray III – AF 2014

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PFL (0.200)

MGK (0.250)

31398

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Fight Back Insecticide M-18

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.250)

31466

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Klenze

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.042)

PBU (0.081)

MGK (0.141

31476

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Maximum Strength, Premium Quality #1, “No Ticks & Fleas on Us” Dog & Cat Tick And Flea Killer Shampoo With Coconut Oil

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.3)

PBU (2.4)

31477

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Maximum Strength Premium Quality #1 “No Ticks & Fleas on Us®” Quick Breaking Foam Tick & Flea Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.3)

PBU (2.485)

31605

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Sure Spray Flea & Tick Spray For Dogs & Cats

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

31616

Domestic

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Sentry Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs

Solution

PYR (0.045)

PBU (0.086)

MGK (0.15)

31617

Domestic

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Sentry Flea & Tick Shampoo for Cats

Solution

PYR (0.045)

PBU (0.086)

MGK (0.14)

31630

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Gotcha Hornet & Wasp Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

31634

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Fight Back Jet Foam Spray Stinging Insect Killer – 24/7 (PNP)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.2)

MGK (0.250)

31752

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Sureshot Super Fast Stinging Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PFL (0.200)

MGK (0.25)

31804

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Fight Back Foaming Spray Outdoor Insect Killer – 24/7 (PNP)

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.2)

MGK (0.25)

31939

Domestic

Neogen Corporation

Prozap Pet Guard

Solution

PYR (0.10)

PBU (0.194)

MGK (0.336)

31940

Domestic

Neogen Corporation

Prozap Pet Guard Flea & Tick Shampoo

Solution

PYR (0.045)

PBU (0.086)

MGK (0.15)

32070

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

New Doktor Doom Supercharged Jet Foam Wasp & Hornet Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.2)

MGK (0.250)

32110

Domestic

Scotts Canada Ltd.

Ortho®Wasp B Gon Max Wasp Killer Foam

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.250)

32142

Domestic

Scotts Canada Ltd.

Ortho®Wasp B Gon Max Wasp Killer Spray

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PFL (0.200)

MGK (0.250)

32190

Domestic

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

MGK Formula 3098

Solid

PYR (0.60)

32352

Domestic

Pic Corp.

Pic Mosquito Repellent Coils

Solid

PYR (0.60)

32480

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Fight Back Hornet & Wasp Killer Double Shot Jet & Fogger Sprays

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.20)

PBU (1.00)

32481

Domestic

Business Helpers’ Depot Inc.

Fight Back Patio & Yard Fogger

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.20)

PBU (1.00)

32697

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Tick & Flea Killer Spray for Cats & Dogs

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.1)

PBU (1.0)

32705

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Yard & Patio Fogging Insect Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.2)

PBU (1.00)

32707

Domestic

Maheu & Maheu Inc.

Maheu&Maheu Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide II

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.050)

PFL (0.200)

MGK (0.250)

32743

Domestic

Groupe BMR Inc.

Eliminator Plus Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide II

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.25)

33034

Domestic

Scotts Canada Ltd.

Ortho®Mosquito B Gon Max Flying Insect Killer Area Spray

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.20)

PBU (1.00)

33270

Domestic

Dollarama L.P.

Rama 10 Mosquito Repellent Coils

Solid

PYR (0.60)

33607

Domestic

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

Muskol Mosquito Coils

Solid

PYR (0.6)

33343

Domestic

W. Neudorff Gmbh Kg

Family Matters Ant Killer Granules

Soluble Granules

PYR (0.175)

33511

Domestic

Scotts Canada Ltd.

Ortho®Ant B Gon®Max Ant Killer Granules

Soluble Granules

PYR (0.175)

33674

Domestic

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Tick End for Horses

Solution

PYR (0.33)

PBU (0.77)

33682

Domestic

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Power Shield Fly and Tick Spray for Horses

Solution

PYR (0.33)

PFL (0.50)

PBU (0.77)

33683

Domestic

Can-Vet Animal Health Supplies Ltd

Extenda Shield Fly and Tick Spray for Horses

Solution

PYR (0.33)

PFL (0.50)

PBU (0.77)

33749

Domestic

Scotts Canada Ltd.

Ortho®Mosquito B Gon Max Flying Insect Killer Area Spray I

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.20)

PBU (1.00)

33992

Domestic

Eco-Cop Inc.

Klenze 15 Insecticide for Horses

Solution

PYR (0.10)

PFL (0.50)

PBU (1.00)

34289

Domestic

Premier Tech Ltd.

Wilson Long Shot Wasp Out Wasp & Hornet Killer

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.25)

34290

Domestic

Premier Tech Ltd.

Wilson Wasp Out Jet Foam Insecticide Wasp & Hornet

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.25)

34425

Domestic

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

MGK Formula 3098 Sticks

Solid

PYR (0.60)

34434

Domestic

Les Produits De Controle Superieur Inc/Superior Control Products Inc

Super Hunter Hornet & Wasp Foam Insecticide III

Pressurized Product

PYR (0.05)

PFL (0.20)

MGK (0.25)

34523

Domestic

753146 Alberta Ltd. O/A Ultrasol Industries

Doktor Doom Premium Insect Killer for Use on Horses

Solution

PYR (0.10)

PFL (0.50)

PBU (1.0)

25872

Technical Grade Active Ingredient

Botanical Resources Australia Pty Ltd

Py-T-20 Pale Refined Pyrethrins

Solution

PYR (20)

28940

Technical Grade Active Ingredient

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

MGK Refined Pyrethrum Concentrate 54%

Solution

PYR (54.00)

29678

Technical Grade Active Ingredient

Botanical Resources Australia Pty Ltd

Py-T-50 Pale Refined Pyrethrins

Solution

PYR (51)

29956

Technical Grade Active Ingredient

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

VBC PY 20% Extract

Solution

PYR (20)

31787

Technical Grade Active Ingredient

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyganic®Refined Technical

Liquid

PYR (49.20)

32044

Technical Grade Active Ingredient

Wellmark International

Wellmark PY 51% Technical

Solution

PYR (51.0)

33566

Technical Grade Active Ingredient

Horizon Sopyrwa

Sopyrwa Refined Pyrethrum Concentrate

Solution

PYR (52)

18296

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Premium Pyrocide 175

Solution

PYR (20)

18302

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Purified Pyrethrum Extract 20% Insecticide

Solution

PYR (20.0)

18528

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide 30-3 S.E. Insecticide Concentrate

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (3.00)

PBU (30.00)

19615

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Intermediate 5192

Solution

PYR (9.00)

PBU (17.28)

MGK (28.72)

19616

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Intermediate 75-OF

Solution

PYR (7.50)

PBU (72.43)

19632

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Intermediate 54

Solution

PYR (5.00)

PBU (38.63)

19641

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Intermediate 57

Solution

PYR (10.00)

PBU (48.29)

19833

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Concentrate 7352

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (3.00)

PBU (28.80)

19889

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Booster Concentrate K

Solution

PYR (5.00)

PBU (48.00)

19891

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Evercide Intermediate 2417

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (1.67)

PFL (6.68)

MGK (7.99)

21000

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Evercide Intermediate 2412

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (2.24)

PFL (2.016)

21314

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide (5.0-0.5) E.C. Insecticide

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (0.50)

PBU (5.0)

22165

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide W-B 20-4 Insecticide

Solution

PYR (4.0)

PBU (20.0)

22419

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide & Dri-Die Dust Base Insecticide

Dust or Powder

SIL (40.00)

PYR (2.0)

PBU (20.00)

23158

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Evercide Intermediate 2179

Solution

PYR (6.250)

PFL (25.000)

MGK (29.91)

23906

Manufacturing Concentrate

Wellmark International

Pyrocide Intermediate 7045

Solution

PYR (0.59)

PBU (1.18)

MGK (1.97)

BAY (5.89)

24382

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide Intermediate 7415

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (5.00)

PBU (48.00)

30020

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyrocide®Concentrate 7440

Emulsifiable Concentrate or Emulsion

PYR (3.00)

PBU (28.8)

31788

Manufacturing Concentrate

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

Pyganic®MUP 20

Solution

PYR (20.00)