Full Suspension Ebikes for All Purposes and Riders – Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV

The Full Suspension All-Terrain Magicycle Deer ESUV

What type of cycling do you enjoy most? Perhaps touring your neighborhood streets and enjoying weekday commutes, or maybe you prefer forest pathways or scenic highways or sandy beaches or rocky trails…or all of the above. Riders who love a variety of riding conditions fully understand the appeal of an ESUV e-bike.

Sure, economical and reliable transportation is important to commuters and many others, but outdoor recreation is also important. In other words, a multipurpose e-bike is very desirable. It needs to be comfortable, powerful, and capable of taking you where you want to go. That’s why Magicycle is very pleased with the full suspension all-terrain Magicycle Deer ESUV.

Most e-bike shoppers are familiar with terms such as “commuter bike” or EMTB (electric mountain bike), but many have never seen the reference to ESUV bikes. Don’t worry–if that’s the case for you, you aren’t the only one! You may have seen the ESUV term only in relation to automobiles, such as the Subaru Solterra. Now the ESUV term is becoming more commonly used in the e-bike market. An ebike suv can be thought of as the marriage of a strong EMTB (electric mountain bike) with a comfortable cruiser-style e-bike. The result is a ride that is very comfortable for cruising the streets or commuting to your workplace, but at the same time, it is also very capable of taking you on off-road adventures.

All the benefits that come to us via outdoor recreation and consistent exercise are truly impressive. However, the “fun” aspect is crucial. If exercise is not fun, it’s easy to get burned out and find yourself back in front of the television. That’s one of the great things about e-biking. It is so much fun that regular exercise can seem more like play and less like work!

To take full advantage of the fun in outdoor recreation, you want an e-bike that can take you where you want to go. You may want to ride your e-bike to work on weekdays, but when the weekend arrives, you’re ready for some outdoor adventures…maybe on a remote forest gravel road, a scenic beach, or a high mountain trail. In other words, a multipurpose e-bike is very desirable. It needs to be comfortable, powerful, and capable of taking you where you want to go.

The Magicycle Deer ESUV is an especially stable, comfortable, and powerful fat tire ebike. Everyone loves the full suspension softail feature, and this e-bike also has something that is very difficult to find in an ESUV — it is designed with an available step-thru frame. The vast majority of these all-around multipurpose ESUV bikes come only with step-over frames and no other option. Magicycle gives you options!

What’s So Great about ESUV E-bikes?

In years gone by, off-road biking was mostly considered a sport for young riders with strong muscles and a highly specialized bike to ride. Fortunately, that is no longer the case. The truth is, a great full-suspension ESUV like the Magicycle Deer is perfectly designed for multipurpose use. You might, for example, enjoy exploring a park trail on the weekend. Then on Monday, you could be loving the fun and economy of commuting to work on your ESUV. With your electric SUV e-bike, you might even decide to take an off-road shortcut on your way home that evening!

Regardless of age or your current level of fitness, softail electric sport utility bikes (ESUVs) are an excellent choice for most folks. You’ll need to exercise a little common sense about where you ride, how fast, and how long you ride. But all those things are easily manageable, and there could certainly be an ESUV in your future!

The real advantage of a full suspension ESUV is that it gives you so many choices of how and where you can ride. The Magicycle Deer full suspension ESUV is a very comfortable ride for running errands in your neighborhood or commuting to your job on a daily basis. But it is also a stable and comfortable softail e-bike for sandy beaches, forest trails, gravel roads, and mountain adventures. You could think of it as an exceptionally convenient and comfortable EMTB (electric mountain bike). You get the stability and power, plus the comfort and convenience. Indeed, it is a lovely marriage of EMTB and an electric SUV.

Best Choice for New E-bike Riders

If you have not been on a bike since you were a kid, or are simply new to e-biking, the Magicycle Deer ESUV is a great place to get back into an activity you love. A full-suspension ESUV will “take care of you” while you are refreshing your riding skills. That softail will provide you with far less jarring on the bumps, better traction, and more stability on the turns. If you find yourself in a less-than-ideal section of the trail, that might lead to trouble for a hardtail rider, but on a softail, you may well get away with it.

A full suspension (or softail) means that the ESUV has an extra-comfortable suspension. In addition to the front fork suspension that most e-bikes have, full suspension bikes like the Deer ESUV also have suspension for the rear wheel. When both wheels are equipped with suspension, this gives you a great improvement in absorbing the bumps. You’ll be more comfortable, safer, and far less likely to have your feet bounced off the pedals.

Even if you never plan to ride your e-bike in off-road terrain, you will still prefer having a full-suspension ESUV. Finding a road or highway with no bumps or potholes is a tough job! You will definitely appreciate the comfort of a softail electric SUV. Wherever you want to go, the Magicycle Full Suspension ESUV is a fun, comfortable, and economical way to get there.

The more you ride, the more your skills improve, and before you know it you may decide it might be fun to go off-road more often. The full suspension on the Magicycle Deer will make it easy to take your ESUV places you would want to avoid on a hardtail. It’s very nice having a softail suspension to take the “sting” out of those landings. The comfort and stability give you more confidence as a rider, and after adequate time to gain experience, you may become more and more adventurous. Plus, you’ll love getting away from traffic noise and unpleasant exhaust fumes!

The Deer ESUV Bike is “Body Friendly”

You only get one body to use, so treat it kindly. When you decide to go with a full-suspension electric SUV, your joints immediately breathe a sigh of relief. The cushioning provided by full suspension is much less punishing for your feet, ankles, knees, back, shoulders, and neck. If you are a senior rider, you already understand how important it is to protect your joints. Everyone can easily understand that riding without any rear suspension transfers a lot of shock energy to your body.

As another kindness to your body, with the Magicycle Deer, you can enjoy the ease of mounting and dismounting that only comes with a step-thru frame. The convenient step-thru frame style is very difficult to find in an SUV, and Magicycle is pleased to provide this opportunity. Of course, the Deer ESUV is also available with a step-over frame.

It’s Your Choice…Go Fast or Go Slow

For any rider interested in speed, full-suspension ESUVs can be ridden faster than hardtails. This is even more true of off-road riding. The extra suspension allows the rear wheel to do a better job of staying in contact with the dirt or gravel, giving you a more stable ride…even on the faster downhill sections of the trail. When you are riding at increased speeds and you hit a rock or tree root, you’ll be very glad that you made the decision to get a full-suspension ride.

The huge increase in comfort, stability, and joint protection is reason enough to decide in favor of a full suspension ESUV. That’s why Magicycle is giving its ESUV, the Magicycle Deer, a full suspension design.

Traction and Torque for All-Terrain Riding

As a complement to the excellent full suspension and quality fat tires, the Magicycle Design Team has added all the power and torque you need for all-terrain riding. Wherever you may like to ride, the Magicycle Deer is equipped to take you there, whether on a paved road or a rough forest trail. Riders can explore with confidence, knowing the Deer gives all the needed comfort and power.

The Magicycle Deer gives you plenty of both! Knowledgeable ESUV shoppers definitely want a full-suspension (softail) bike equipped with the power and torque you need to navigate the trails, steep hills, and long commutes. When you think about quick starts, cruising speed, and hill-climbing ability — all these are dependent on power and torque. You want an ESUV bike equipped with a strong motor, providing plenty of power. Those steep climbs where you catch the best views are no fun at all without a powerful high-torque motor that gets you to the top. The Magicycle Deer comes equipped with a 1100-watt (peak) motor that will satisfy the demands of hill climbing, giving you the confidence to go off-road or tackle the steepest hills in your neighborhood.

The Magicycle Deer’s motor is meticulously engineered to produce industry-leading torque — 96.8 Neuton meters! You won’t find many e-bikes that can give you that kind of torque. In fact, the Magicycle Deer has about the same torque as an 800cc motorcycle! Take a look at all the impressive specifications for the Magicycle Deer:

Battery 52V 20Ah LG lithium battery

Charger Short-circuit proof 3.0A fast smart charger

Range 60-80 miles

Controller 52V 750W FOC smart controller, Current Range 7-22Ah (IPX8)

Hub Motor 750W brushless gear motor(IP55)

Recommended Rider Heights 5’8″ – 6’8″

Display Color LCD Display with USB Charging

Charging Time 4 – 7 hours

Total Payload Capacity 400lbs

Weight 92.3lbs/41.9kg

Frame size 26″

Pedal Assist 7-level Intelligent pedal assist with 12-magnet cadence sensor

Tires Kenda 26″x4.0″ Fat Tires

Front Fork Alloy Hydraulic lockout suspension fork

Brake Lever Aluminum alloy comfort grip levers with motor cutoff switch

Throttle Half twist throttle

Lights Integrated front and brake lights

Pedal Wellgo alloy pedal with reflectors

Freewheel Shimano-14-28T BROWN/BK

Bike Frame 26″ 6061 Aluminum Frame

Brake 180mm Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Front Light 6V LED light

Chain KMC chain

Saddle Super Soft Cushion

Stem MA-400 SSABK

Seat Post Diameter 30.9mm length 300mm

Crank 48T,170mm forged alloy,dual-sided bash guard

Kickstand Heavy duty aluminum

Gearing Shimano 7-speed gear shift system

Spokes 13 Gauge on the front / 12 Gauge on the back

The Best Gift for Yourself and Your Family

Tired of cars whizzing by you at high speeds? Sick of breathing fumes from gas and diesel engines? Weary of all the road noise? It might be time for you to get a quality ESUV bike and head off-road for some peace and quiet. Sometimes you just need to “get away from it all” and enjoy a little quietness and some calming scenic beauty. A good electric SUV bike can be just what you need. There are endless possibilities, maybe just you alone, or maybe you and a friend or your family.

Wherever you like to ride, for routine commuting, or off-road fun, the full-suspension Magicycle Deer ESUV bike should be first on your list.