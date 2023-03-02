Adaptic Health Launches New Platform to Streamline Clinical Trial Design

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Feb. 28, 2023 – PRLog — Adaptic Health, a leading provider of clinical development software, today announced the launch of its new platform designed to streamline the clinical trial design process. Clinical trials are essential for advancing medical research and bringing new treatments to patients, but they can be complex and time-consuming and the existing tools available for clinical study protocol development have not kept up with the increasing complexity. With the advent of new challenges such as remote approaches, genetic advancements, and diverse patient populations, the need for a more efficient and effective approach to trial design has become increasingly pressing.

Adaptic Health’s platform provides biopharma companies with a digital infrastructure for clinical development, starting with trial design. The platform empowers Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and clinical teams with collaboration tools, a dynamic literature review, and what-if analysis capabilities, reducing the time and cost of clinical trial design by up to six months and saving millions of dollars.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative solution to the market, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for accelerated trial design and execution across any disease area,” said Luke Stewart and co-founder, CEO of Adaptic Health. “Our platform streamlines collaboration and enables users to learn from the past, explore different design tradeoffs, and accelerate protocol approval, all in one convenient and powerful platform.”

Adaptic Health’s platform leverages previous experience to help CMOs and clinical teams improve the chances of success in their clinical trials. The platform consolidates historic FDA decisions and real-world data, providing a comprehensive resource for understanding the regulatory landscape and making informed decisions about trial design. Additionally, the platform’s simulation tools allow users to explore different design tradeoffs and scenarios, such as the impact of different sample sizes or endpoint definitions, and see how they might affect the outcomes of the trial.

“The ability to simulate design tradeoffs is crucial for CMOs and other decision-makers who need to make informed choices about the direction and focus of their clinical trial development program,” said Charles Barr, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Adaptic Health. “Our platform provides a powerful and convenient way to access and analyze data, making it easier for users to make informed decisions and optimize their trial design.”

“Clinical trial design is a creative process. As such, inspiration is key. Adaptic Health brings the past into view so you can create the best future for your development program,” said Stanley Lewis, CEO of A28 Therapeutics. “You also get faster stakeholder buy-in of your plan through the collaborative trial summary. By bringing this element into focus early, Adaptic accelerates the journey to clinical trial success.”

Visit us on our website at https://www.adaptichealth.io or email us at sales@adaptichealth.io to learn how you can get early access to the platform, now available in beta. The platform is expected to be generally available in 6 months.

