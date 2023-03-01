Exciting New Communication Mobile Application Called Dooey Goes Live on iOS and Google Play App Stores, Too Controversial?

Dooey, an exciting new communication mobile application, has recently gone live on the iOS and Google Play app stores. This mobile app is a communication platform with a clean and logical threaded messaging solution that allows users to dive into topics and not lose context.

Dooey, an exciting new communication mobile application, has recently gone live on the iOS and Google Play app stores. This mobile app is a communication platform with a clean and logical threaded messaging solution that allows users to dive into topics and not lose context. Current communication platform options create a long list of messages that fall into obscurity, while business communication platforms can create a tangled web of conversations. To mitigate these issues, Dooey uses dedicated social and business domains to keep these aspects of users’ lives separate. Users of the app can categorize topics within their conversation to keep everything related to one topic in one thread. Additionally, Dooey users can create a business profile to further organize their communication platform if required.

The mobile app also includes a feature called Surprise Selfie ©, one of Dooey’s key innovations. This unique feature allows users to ‘be their own paparazzo’ to keep up with friends in a unique way while always remaining in control. Surprise Selfie works by allowing users to send a disguised message to a friend. This message triggers a 3-second countdown before taking the receiving user’s picture once the app has been opened, then sharing this picture with the instigator. The Surprise Selfie picture capture can be paused by pressing and holding the screen before the picture is taken. Users can also switch this feature off altogether, so all pictures would need to be approved by the ‘victim’ before being sent.

“When developing Dooey, we wanted to create a communication platform that helps users to get back to straightforward and dynamic conversation where it’s easy to jump back into a topic with ease,” stated John Connor, founder of Dooey. “In addition to making communication easier all-around, our Surprise Selfie feature, which has been considered to be slightly controversial, is a great way for friends to connect in an authentic way without the opportunity to use filters or fake what they’re up to. We wanted to make our app trustworthy, so users don’t have to engage in this paparazzi-like feature if they don’t want to and can turn off the feature or reject messages, but what’s the fun in that? With Surprise Selfie, friends can stay connected with one another in a way that’s genuine.”

Dooey strives to create a platform that empowers the community to communicate on their terms. The app advocates for customers’ right to privacy and underpins that commitment by not collecting and selling user data. End-to-end encryption is also adopted for all communication.

To learn more about Dooey, go to www.dooey.io.