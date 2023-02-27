Accubits Technologies Wins Technology Innovator of The Year 2022, Bharat Start-up Awards

Accubits Technologies has been honored with the “Technology Innovator of the Year 2022” award by the International Brand Equity Bharat Startup Awards. The awards ceremony was held on January 16th, 2023, in Banglore, India. The Technology Innovator of the Year 2022 award is just one of the many accolades Accubits Technologies has received over the years.

Accubits Technologies, one of the world’s leading blockchain development company, has been honored with the “Technology Innovator of the Year 2022” award by the International Brand Equity- Bharat Startup Awards. The award recognizes and celebrates companies that have significantly impacted the technology sector and contributed to the industry’s growth and development.

The award ceremony was held on January 16th, 2023, in Banglore, India. Founded in 2012, Accubits has quickly established itself as a market leader, offering custom software development services with emerging technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. Accubits received the award for its innovations and contributions to blockchain technology. Over the years, Accubits has worked with numerous government agencies, Fortune 500 businesses, and technology startups to enable them to launch innovative products and solutions powered by blockchain technology.

The Technology Innovator of the Year 2022 award is just one of the many accolades Accubits Technologies has recently received. In 2022, Accubits Technologies was also selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global company and Entrepreneur India’s Blockchain Innovator of the Year. Many global organizations have recognized the company’s excellence in technology innovations and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to its clients. Being armed with deep technologies and enabling change makers have been the vision of Accubits. The award recognizes Accubits’ concrete work towards this and aligns its vision to the same destination.

About Accubits Technologies

Accubits Technologies is a full-service software provider enabling Governments, Fortune 1000 companies, and Tech startups to accelerate their business growth with bleeding-edge technology and solutions. Accubits helps organizations to be future-proof through data-driven solutions for mobile, cloud, and web platforms.