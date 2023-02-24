InFlight Labs Announces Highly-Anticipated Market Expansion into Critical Sectors

The leader in distress and emergency tracking tech expands into cabin air monitoring, future aircraft pathogen detection, and Urban Air Mobility Market…

InFlight Labs, a leader in distress and emergency tracking technologies for aerospace, maritime, DoD, and mass transit, has announced today it plans to expand its market reach with a new division and three new technology areas by leveraging its proprietary position for future corporate growth.

“Our company was proudly built on a foundation of innovation designed to help passengers, pilots, and staff, now and into the future,” said JB Bekanich, company spokesperson.

“Air Lab™, the new InFlight Labs brand, will broaden the company’s offering into three industry-leading areas: Future Aviation Pathogen Preparedness, Cabin Air Quality Monitoring/Reporting, and the Urban Air Mobility Safety Systems.”

Details on the new technologies are as follows:

InFlight Air Monitoring System™: A patented system that will autonomously monitor the cabin air for pathogen and communicable disease(s) which reports information to ground authorities while tracking the aircraft through all phases of flight. Future development will expand capabilities to provide real-time detection/purification of cabin air while in flight or on the ground. This technology addresses the recently passed H.R.884 – National Aviation Preparedness Plan Act of 2022 by Congress in late 2022.

Cabin Air Monitoring System™: A patented system that will autonomously monitor the cabin air for “bleed air and/or harmful contaminants” and report information to authorities on the ground while tracking the aircraft through all phases of flight. Future development will expand capabilities to provide real-time detection/purification of cabin air while in flight or on the ground. This technology addresses the recently introduced Bill to Congress: S.3944 – Cabin Air Safety Act of 2022.

SkyBridge™: Also known as SkyBridge Air Mobility Safety Link™; a patented system with an autonomous “Air-to-Ground” Audio/Video interface that continuously monitors onboard avionics and automatically activates when an emergency, technical problem, or accident occurs. This autonomous system then automatically provides location coordinates to first responders and concurrently activates an Air-to-Ground Audio/Video communication interface between aircraft authorities and pilot or crew on EVTOL or “Urban Air Mobility” aircraft. SkyBridge™ can also be remotely activated by government authorities on the ground or by a pilot/crew in various situations. Advanced Air Mobility is a multi-billion market and the highest growth sector of aerospace today. Urban Air Mobility Market.

InFlight Labs plans to expand its development for these advanced technologies starting in Mid-2023. Further information can be found at https://www.inflightlabs.com/.

About InFlight Labs

InFlight Labs worldwide aircraft emergency tracking technology was selected in 2019 by the United Nations subcommittee (ICAO) as the guideline for the worldwide Global Aeronautical Distressed Safety System (GADSS) mandate scheduled for 2024. The GADSS mandate was put into effect so another Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 tragedy can be averted now and in the future. Additionally, InFlight Labs has been recognized by the 5,500-member strong Air Traffic Control Global community as a finalist for the Safety Leadership of the Year Award. Learn more by visiting https://www.inflightlabs.com/.