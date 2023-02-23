Metamorph Films & SALSA Announce the Worldwide Release of The Lake at the Bottom of the World

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Feb. 21, 2023 – PRLog — Sacramento, CA – Metamorph Films & the SALSA Science Team are excited to announce the global release of the feature-length documentary film The Lake at the Bottom of the World on February 28th, 2023 on streaming platforms and cable television worldwide.

THE FILM

Almost a mile beneath the ice in Antarctica lies a never-before- filmed polar wetland potentially holding secrets to our survival on our rapidly changing planet. The Lake at the Bottom of the World is a 90-minute documentary following an international group of scientists as they venture into the virtually unknown interior of Antarctica to explore a subglacial lake buried 3,600 feet beneath the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. This is the first time an exploration to a subglacial lake has ever been filmed. In fact, we know more about the surface of Mars than we do about the 600+ lakes under the ice in Antarctica. The scientists’ goals are threefold: 1) To understand the climate history of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to predict the future melting and collapse; 2) To discover life evolved in the extreme subglacial environment and how it sustains itself at subzero temperatures without light; 3) To understand how subglacial lakes fit into the nutrient cycling of the Earth System. Their success hinges on their custom hot water drill, 4000 feet of modified fire hose and their ability to work as a collaborative team in the harshest climate on the planet. As they struggle against the ferocity of the ice and wind to unravel mysteries buried deep under Antarctica, they consider how our relationship with nature — and with one another — will impact humanity’s future and the future of all life on our rapidly changing planet. The Lake at the Bottom of the World is a sensory vérité documentary: scientific and poetic, sensory-rich and experiential. As the film unfolds, the layered process of science unfolds, revealing the power of scientific collaboration for our survival.

The trailer: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=MYVYXQ0JaFo

PLATFORMS

Prior to release on the 28th, the iTunes pre-order is available here. On and after February 28th, the film is available on:

iVOD Distribution Platforms: iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft, Vimeo

Primary VOD Platforms: Comcast, Spectrum, Altice, Cox, Dish Network, Verizon, Frontier, Sudden Link, Mediacom, Armstrong, Shaw, Telus

DVD Release: Amazon, Baker & Taylor, Alliance, Midwest Tape, Library Bound, Inc.

SOCIAL

PREVIOUS PRESS

FILM FESTIVALS

The film has screened at festivals worldwide including Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Woods Hole Film Festival, Imagine Science, Eastern Sierra Mountain Film Festival (Winner – Jury Award), SCINEMA International Science Film Festival, Frozen River Film Festival, Friday Harbor Film Festival, 41 North Film Festival, British Columbia Environmental Film Festival, Academia Film Olomouc and Raw Science Film Festival.

IMPACT

The Lake at the Bottom of the World strives to make an impact by showing how the scientific community can address uncertainties about climate change through collaboration and adventure. With the right team and tools, we can advance our knowledge of our small planet – and delight in the process of discovery.