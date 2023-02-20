SMC Exhibits at SLAS 2023 – Lab Automation in San Diego, Feb. 26-28, 2023

Products on exhibit will be:

Pinch Valve Technology

Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids

Liquid Isolation Valve Technology

Static Neutralization Products

Micro Flow Control & Sensors

Electric Linear & Rotary Actuators

Electric Grippers

Chillers

SLAS 2023 Exhibition Hours:

Sunday, February 26, 4:00-7:00 PM

Monday, February 27, 10:00-6:00 PM

Tuesday, February 28, 10:00-6:00 PM

Visit SMC at Booth 1943, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair at San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive.

About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.