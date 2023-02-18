Buckhead Med Spa Debuts as Atlanta’s #1 Noninvasive Female Below-the-Belt Rejuvenation

Clients can also schedule ladies’ nights and date nights for facials, lip fillers, therapeutic massage, and more

Buckhead Med Spa has officially opened its doors, launching a carefully curated selection of premium skincare services and products to women in and around Atlanta.

All of these services have been cultivated and designed to make women feel and look their best. Customers will find menu options similar to other med spas in the area, including in-demand services such as noninvasive lip fillers, facials, therapeutic massage, and more. These services are delivered with a level of expertise and quality that is simply unparalleled in the Atlanta region. Perhaps most noteworthy, Buckhead Med Spa is completely unique from other local med spas in that it offers specialty services for women to enhance their confidence “below-the-belt”. Some of these signature services include noninvasive rejuvenation, ingrown hair removal, and bleaching.

“Loving yourself starts with self,” said founder Sierra Luchien. She recognizes that many women feel self-conscious or generally unhappy with their vaginal appearance or a lack of sensation in the region, which are common issues that can accompany age-related conditions, genetics, and post-childbirth. When the skin loses its elasticity and strength, problems such as these can arise. Many women seek out ways to treat these issues only to find expensive surgical options with long recovery periods.

Buckhead Med Spa lets women take control with a simple, effective, and cost-efficient solution for rejuvenation that doesn’t involve surgery or invasive treatment. This noninvasive rejuvenation service is available at a fraction of the cost of surgical options, without the long recovery.

Women can also purchase specialty items such as lip oil, Love Liquid capsules, and Hyaluronic Acid Gel from Buckhead Med Spa.

The spa also offers specialty therapeutic massage using 100% natural beechwood rolling pins and vacuum suction cups. Noninvasive pain free nose contouring is also on the menu, in which needle-free fillers yield a defined result. Spa parties, private couples dates, and ladies nights can also be booked now. Schedule an appointment now at Atlanta’s top med spa by visiting https://buckheadmedspa.org/.

Alternate contact information:

Buckhead Med Spa

3355 Lenox Rd. NE

Atlanta, GA 30326

Phone (Cell): 424-394-4848

E-mail: sierraluchien1@gmail.com

E-mail: bossbarbie1985@yahoo.com

About Buckhead Med Spa

Buckhead Med Spa offers a variety of noninvasive skin services including nose contouring, lip fillers, and below-the-belt rejuvenation for women.