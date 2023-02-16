Marcus & Millichap Names Its Newest Senior Vice President of Investments, Jim Shiebler, CCIM, CEC

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, has promoted Jim Shiebler, CCIM, CEC to Senior Vice President of Investments. Formally First Vice President of Investments, Shiebler focuses his expertise on Single-Tenant, Net-Lease Restaurant assets throughout the Southeast U.S. and Multi-Tenant Retail properties throughout Western Florida. His specific market focus and success in that market catapulted him into achieving an accelerated promotion to Senior Vice President in just six years.

Shiebler joined Marcus & Millichap in 2016, as an associate, earning the Rookie of the Year award. Since his start with Marcus & Millichap, Jim has received 5 promotions, earned 5 consecutive Power Broker awards, and the coveted National Achievement Award in 2022, 2021, and 2019. Between 2019 & 2021, Jim represented a total of 144 retail transactions totaling well over $300MM in transaction volume. In 2022 alone he was responsible for over $90M in transaction sales and 41 closings.

The news of Jim’s promotion followed hard on the heels of his arranging the sale of Market Square, a 65,688 square-foot shopping center in Fort Myers, FL which sold for $13.2MM. Shiebler represented the seller and procured the buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor. The sale resulted in his nomination for the CoStar Impact Award which recognizes exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2022. The winners have yet to be announced.