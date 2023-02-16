Hong Kong – Renewal of Cooperation Arrangement on Electrical and Mechanical Products Safety and Energy Efficiency between EMSD and General Administration of Customs People’s Republic of China (with photos)

Renewal of Cooperation Arrangement on Electrical and Mechanical Products Safety and Energy Efficiency between EMSD and General Administration of Customs People’s Republic of China (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) and the General Administration of Customs People’s Republic of China (GACC) today (February 16) renewed the Cooperation Arrangement on Electrical and Mechanical Products Safety and Energy Efficiency (Cooperation Agreement) for deepening the co-operation on electrical and mechanical products safety and energy efficiency perspectives.



Witnessed by the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, and Vice Minister of the GACC Mr Wang Lingjun, the Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Mr Eric Pang, and the Director General of the Department of Commodity Inspection of the GACC, Mr Lin Jiantian, signed the Cooperation Agreement. The areas of collaboration include jointly strengthening the safety management of electrical and mechanical products, and boosting co-operation on energy efficiency.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Tse said that effective implementation of the Cooperation Agreement could further enhance the safety of electrical and mechanical products of both sides. Moreover, further enhancing collaboration on energy efficiency and relevant aspects could also facilitate the achievement of carbon neutrality of both sides.



The Cooperation Agreement was signed in 2003. Over the past 20 years, both sides have maintained close communications to effectively facilitate the development of electrical and mechanical products safety and energy efficiency.