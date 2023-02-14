Freyr Commences a New Device Contract with Avicenna.AI for Product Registration and Legal Representation in the Argentine Market

The project results from Freyr’s strong Regulatory expertise and commitment to delivering comprehensive Regulatory support. With a strong hold on the Argentine Regulatory landscape, Freyr is well-positioned to navigate the customer through the Regulatory complexities for successful market entry. The project is expected to significantly impact the Argentine healthcare market, bringing new and innovative solutions to improve the work of radiologists.

“We are excited to be working on this project and support Avicenna.AIs mission to revolutionize emergency radiology through artificial intelligence,” said Satish Chandra Behara, Director of Business Process Management. “Our expertise and experience in Argentinas Regulatory processes and compliance best practices make us the ideal partner for the customer in their quest to rapidly bring their innovative product to the market, added Satish.

About Freyr

Freyr is one of the largest, global, Regulatory-focused solutions and services companies for the Life Sciences industry, supporting large, medium, and small size global life sciences companies (Pharmaceutical | Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain, ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions, etc. to Post-approval/Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management, and other related functions. Freyr is also expanding its footprint into other key areas like Pharmacovigilance.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Poland, China, Japan, and a Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India.

1100+ global customers and growing.

1600+ in-house Regulatory experts

950+ in-country Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries

ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management

ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure

About Avicenna.AI

Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI develops medical imaging AI solutions for highly prevalent pathologies. The company uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to optimize many of a radiologists manual tasks. Its CINA products leverage deep learning algorithms to identify acute abnormalities and to enhance clinicians workflow. Avicenna.AI is co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, who previously co-founded and successfully sold Olea Medical, and Dr. Peter Chang, a radiologist and internationally recognized expert in AI and deep learning. www.avicenna.ai

