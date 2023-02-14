Dr. Kristy Taylor Becomes an REBT Mindset Life Coach and Plans to Expand Career Coaching Services

Dr. Kristy Taylor, WORxK Solutions, LLC is proud to announce that she has achieved the certification of a REBT Mindset Life Coach. With her new certification, Dr. Taylor plans to expand her career coaching practice and leverage her background in health & wellness to better support healthcare professionals and others in achieving their career goals. The REBT Mindset Life Coach is the first step in the process.

REBT Coaching is a type of cognitive behavioral coaching that helps people recognize and challenge their irrational beliefs in order to reduce emotional difficulties, overcome barriers, and improve their mindset & overall well-being. It is a powerful tool for helping individuals reach their personal and professional goals in an effective and efficient way.

Rational emotive behavioral life coaching helps people identify and challenge negative thoughts that hold them back, while career coaching provides direction on how to take advantage of current opportunities. Together they create a powerful combination that creates a positive foundation for growth and development into the future. With these tools combined, individuals can overcome challenges more easily and move closer towards reaching their full potential both professionally and personally.

“I’m excited to offer my clients the benefits of rational emotive behavioral coaching through my new certification as an REBT Mindset Life Coach,” says Dr. Taylor. “I believe that this specialized form of coaching can help healthcare professionals and others overcome obstacles and reach their career goals more quickly.”