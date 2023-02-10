Michael Brown Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Brown relocated to Venice, Florida, from Atlanta, Georgia, where he owned an architectural visualization company. Creating three-dimensional images of proposed architectural designs, Brown has brought the ideas and dreams of his clients to life for more than 30 years from the creation of photorealistic renderings of high-rises in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates to European marketing videos and virtual walkthroughs of museums, schools and churches in his hometown of Atlanta.

As one of the pioneers in virtual reality, Brown worked with renowned clients such as IBM, Coca Cola, Ernst and Young, RaceTrac and a large selection of architects, as well as residential and commercial real estate developers.

With this background, real estate was a natural transition. Along with his wife, Realtor Heike Brown, a German native, he navigates buyers, sellers and investors locally and globally through the complex real estate transaction process with integrity, efficiency and a strong attention to detail. An experienced sales professional, he combines savvy negotiation skills and innovative marketing concepts with a comprehensive knowledge of architecture and design to benefit his clients in the areas of custom home design, new home construction and renovations.

In his spare time Brown enjoys fishing, kayaking and the Florida lifestyle, yet most often the splendor of his surroundings serves as inspiration for his wildlife or landscape paintings.

The Wellen Park office is located at 19503 S. West Villages Parkway, #A12, Venice, Florida 34293. Brown can be reached at (404) 409-2462.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

###