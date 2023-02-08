Subaru of Indiana Automotive Produces Its 7 Millionth Vehicle

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) has built its 7 millionth vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Ascent Limited. The SUV rolled off the assembly line on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. ET.

Amid ongoing production challenges, this milestone has added significance, said Scott Brand, executive vice president. Thanks to our dedicated associates, we have continued to produce big numbers in spite of supply chain issues.

At the time of its groundbreaking on May 14, 1987, the Lafayette plant was a joint venture between Subaru and Isuzu. When production began on Sept. 11, 1989, the Subaru Legacy and Isuzu Pickup were both built at the plant.

In the years that followed, the factory continued to produce Subaru models in addition to other vehicles, including the Isuzu Rodeo, Honda Passport and Toyota Camry. However, the plant has exclusively produced Subaru vehicles since June 2016. In August, SIA produced its 5 millionth Subaru.

SIA is Subarus only manufacturing facility outside of Asia and currently makes the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models for North America. Since 1990, the plant has increased its annual output of vehicles from 67,000 to approximately 390,000 pre-COVID.

About Subaru of Indiana Automotive

Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. (SIA), part of the Subaru family of companies, is home of North American production. Models built are the Subaru Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback. SIA employs 6,500 Associates who are committed to quality, safety and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit subaru-sia.com.