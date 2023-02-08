Modern Campus Recognizes the Best Higher Education Websites of 2022

Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading provider of solutions for driving student enrollment by attracting, engaging and converting students, today recognized eight colleges and universities for excellence in website design and management.

These eight winners were chosen from over 700 postsecondary institution websites powered by Modern Campus Omni CMS, the only content management system purpose-built for higher education. The winning websites were recognized for their effectiveness at providing students with informative content and engaging user experiences, driving conversions, maintaining interest, and improving enrollments.

In no particular order, the Best Higher Education Websites of 2022 are:

Alvin Community College

Ferris State University

Florida A&M University

Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan University

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

University of Arkansas Monticello

University of North Texas

Since the website is the front door to an institution, it plays a crucial role in driving student enrollment by attracting, engaging, and converting students. It’s one of the first places that prospective students visit and serves as an important touchpoint in their enrollment decision.

Modern students expect higher ed websites to be optimized for their phones, deliver personalized experiences, and showcase the return on their higher ed investments upfront. They also prefer to experience the campus virtually before applying for it, found a recent study of higher school students conducted by RNL.

“Colleges and universities have been leveraging their websites in innovative ways to improve their prospective students’ digital experiences,” said Kimberly Prieto, vice president for product at Modern Campus. “On behalf of Modern Campus, I’m really excited to recognize the institutions that are leading the innovation and accomplishing specific goals with their websites. These websites share the very best of what the institution has to offer in a highly engaging manner.”

A More Personalized Experience for Learners

In an era of falling enrollments and high skepticism from students and parents alike, the website plays a critical role in helping to define and establish the importance of postsecondary education.

Omni CMS by Modern Campus enables colleges and universities to design and build websites to meet modern leaners’ expectations and increase enrollments. Each of the recognized institutions are attracting and engaging students by delivering personalized experiences, showcasing career pathways, providing virtual campus tours and more.

“The tools that Modern Campus is bringing out now are allowing us to show instead of tell in a way we haven’t been able to before,” stated Eric Hazen, director of digital marketing at Ferris State University. “We’re able to create an experience similar to the one our students get here. And knowing that all our prospective student journeys start on the website, the ability to personalize the website is critical.”

To find the full listing of the Modern Campus Best Websites of 2022, with screenshots and insights into the factors that make them truly excellent, visit https://moderncampus.com/blog/best-higher-ed-websites-of-2022.html.