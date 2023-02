A man who went missing in Cheung Sha Wan has been located.

Wong Po-loi, aged 45, went missing after he left a caring centre in So Uk Estate on February 2 morning. A staff member of the caring centre made a report to Police on the same day.

The man was located in Tung Tau Estate, Wong Tai Sin this afternoon (February 7). He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.