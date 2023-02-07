Malgorzata (Gosia) A. Kulczycka, Ph.D., J.D., Partner, Hickman Becker Bingham Ledesma LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s NFTs and Cryptocurrency

For further details, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/nfts-you-should-be-aware-of-cle/

About Malgorzata (Gosia) A. Kulczycka

Dr. Kulczyckas practice emphasizes client counseling and strategic patent prosecution with special expertise in computer networks, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet-related technologies, computer software, telecommunications, computer graphics, and electronics. Her computer network experience and software experience include virtual machine technologies, communications servers and routers, load balancing, high availability network mechanisms, VPN, dynamic DNS-based security systems, real-time distributed data compliance brokers, cloud-based storage systems, data encryption mechanisms, data stream classifications, traffic multiplexing, link aggregation, VoIP, wireless communications, and data communications protocols. Her other experience includes databases, Web-based searches, XML document processing, digital image processing, data content distribution, and implementations of computerized methods for service providers. Her clients include individuals, startups, mid-sized businesses, and large corporations.

About Hickman Becker Bingham Ledesma LLP

Hickman Becker Bingham Ledesma LLP is an intellectual property specialty law firm. The firm is a world-recognized provider of top quality services and value in the fields of patent preparation and negotiation, patent risk assessment and pre-litigation counseling, portfolio development and management, trademark clearance and procurement, copyright registration and counseling, licensing, technology transactions, privacy law, open source analysis, and others.

Headquartered in San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the firm has relationships with other professionals in IP, corporate, and finance matters across the country and around the world. The firm has extensive experience in protecting computer-related technology, trademarks, and works of authorship. With roots reaching to 1996, the firm has one of the most seasoned teams in the country and one of the largest groups of software technology patent professionals in the world. The firm has extensive staff resources and is capable of serving clients from startups to the Fortune 500 with portfolios of any size.

We offer a collegial office environment in a first-class urban location with professionals who are committed to top-quality work for a challenging and exciting client base. We believe in the strength of inclusion. We celebrate multiple approaches and points of view. Our firm is comprised of individuals of various skills and backgrounds. Our clients are in a wide range of industries, locations, and stages of business growth. We are committed to promoting diversity in our team and we encourage our clients to develop similar practices.

Event Summary

Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital assets hosted on a blockchain, have become a multi-billion-dollar phenomenon gaining popularity across multiple domains. However, these have raised a host of novel regulatory and legal concerns involving security regulations, intellectual property rights, and criminal considerations relating to insider trading, fraud, and money laundering.

Hence, investors, high-tech companies, and other businesses looking to capitalize on this fast-growing market must keep abreast of the critical legal issues and developments associated with digital assets.

Join distinguished thought leaders in the crypto and blockchain industry, Malgorzata (Gosia) A. Kulczycka, Ph.D., J.D. (Hickman Becker Bingham Ledesma LLP) and Hannah E. Taylor (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC), as they discuss the recent trends and legal challenges developing in the crypto and NFT space. Speakers, among other things, will also offer practical tips and strategies to steer clear of potential pitfalls.

Key topics include:

How do NFTs and crypto relate?

What are some of the legal issues with NFTs?

FTX Disaster

Coinbases Rapid Rise Left It Exposed in Cryptos Collapse

Robinhoods Crypto Unit Fined $30 Million by New Yorks Top Financial Regulator

Tesla Records $170 Million Impairment Charge on Bitcoin

Titanium Blockchain CEO Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Americas Oldest Bank BNY Mellon Will Hold Crypto Now

Recent Trends and Developments

Legal Risks and Enforcement Challenges

Best Practices and Compliance Strategies

What Lies Ahead

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###