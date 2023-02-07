Comforting Arms Is Known As The Most Reliable Home Care Company In All The Kennesaw, GA, Area

Comforting Arms is the leading non-medical home care agency in Cobb, Cherokee, Fulton, Bartow and Paulding counties. Their passionate team is dedicated to providing a wide variety of personalized services for seniors and those facing impaired mobility or chronic medical conditions.

Comforting Arms is a reliable non-medical in-home care company in Kennesaw, GA. The professional company is a member of The Senior’s Choice, the nation’s largest network of independent private duty companies.

They state their mission is to have their clients and families fall in love with the future by providing dependable and affordable care. Their experts confirm that the business’s mission is to provide its clients with a unique experience and ensure everything is taken care of.

Comforting Arms was honored with the Best of Home Care- Top 100 in Experience award! Out of an amazing 3,500 home care companies surveyed in this program, we ranked 53rd—putting us among the privileged 1.5% across North America!

The company also provides what they call the “Hero of the Heart Award,” which is an award that recognizes and uplifts a caregiver who displays compassion, diligence, and love to both our families and clients. The award shows appreciation for those providing care to families in need and buffers peace of mind that top-notch service is being provided.

They pride themselves in offering a personal touch that enriches the lives of those we care for. And their focus is to keep their customer’s loved ones at home, “where the heart is,” and avoid the loss of friends, possessions, freedom, and spirit.

They always have open positions and services on their main website. So whether a person is seeking care services or employment, the company prides itself in providing both.

This premier company provides a variety of non-medical in-home care services. They state that whether a client requires elderly care or just someone to help around the house, they can create a customized plan that works for any of their customer’s situations.

Their professionals ensure that one size does not fit all in-home care. Clients are always able to request a care consultation. Customers can go online and fill out a form and receive a call from one of their experts.

Once a client receives the call, the experts conduct an in-depth care consultation to determine their needs and the best plan for them. The professionals can also answer questions and provide general information about different types of services available to help the client make an informed decision.

After the consultation, the loved one will be matched with a caregiver that best fits their needs. The caregiver will be trained and experienced in providing the type of care that is needed. They will provide companionship, help with activities of daily living, coordinate medical and other appointments, prepare meals, provide transportation to appointments, and assist with medication management.

So if you’re interested in getting more information about their professional caregivers in Kennesaw, GA you can visit their website at https://www.comfortingarms.com/, they’ll be more than happy to assist you!

Contact Name: Phil Graiser

Email: info@comfortingarms.com

About Comforting Arms

