Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of E-Vergent.com to Tahoe Network Infrastructure

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of E-vergent.com by Tahoe Network Infrastructure.

The seller, E-Vergent.com, is a provider of fast, reliable, high-speed internet and VoIP service. They service Southeastern Wisconsin and Northwestern Illinois with their vast fiber optic cable infrastructure. Their reputation is second to none, with reliability and customer service leading the charge in the rural areas that they service.

The buyer, Tahoe Network Infrastructure, is a service provider specializing in constructing private fiber optic networks utilized for Wide Area Networks (WANs) and Fiber Internet Service. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Tahoe’s primary service area is the mid-west, but it continues to expand in other territories. Combined with 100 years of experience, their team provides a high-quality service while eliminating waste and reducing costs. Tahoe is constantly looking for acquisitions in the fiber space, including partnering with rural electric utilities and cities looking for a financially sound broadband partner.

“Benchmark International was key to making the initial connection between our companies. Had it not been for Matthew Kekelis and the Benchmark International team, it’s possible Tahoe Network Infrastructure would have never found E-Vergent.com and acquired such a great asset,” Greg Green, Chairman of Tahoe Network Infrastructure.

“E-Vergent.com built an incredible business with a loyal customer base. They are a dominant player in their neck of the woods and were a prime candidate for a strategic buyer like Tahoe Network Infrastructure. It was a pleasure to work with both teams to make this acquisition a reality” – Matthew Kekelis, Transaction Director, Benchmark International.

