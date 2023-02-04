Practolytics opens its second office in Atlanta, GA to provide its end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management solutions to the local clients more effectively.

Outsourcing can significantly increase both the internal as well as external productivity of your clinic. A billing company, for instance, can provide your clinic with 24/7 monitoring through analytics or operate in-house as an EHR Electronic Health Records Specialist. In this way, the outsourcing company can help guarantee that adherence to incentive programs does not divert your teams attention from patients. said Manik Chawla, Chief Executive Officer of Practolytics.

Practolytics offers end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management Solutions to grow healthcare businesses and their expert guidance helps to navigate through complex processes and improve workflow efficiency. Increasing the business revenue, decreasing the cost, and simplifying processes have always been their forte. Practolytics offers a suite of services to manage the financial aspects of healthcare entities, with one point of contact. They are built with the aim of bringing more control over key performance indicators so that the clients do not have to compromise on the time dedicated for patient care.

With great focus on customer satisfaction through impeccable service delivery, Practolytics with its diverse background in every aspect of healthcare is committed to maximize revenue and consistently deliver optimum results for medical practices. With growth strategies and commissioned plans, Practolytics is all geared up to expand their operations and also to provide unmatchable Medical billing solutions in the US Healthcare industry.

About Practolytics :

Practolytics is a one-stop solution for all the Medical billing, Practice management, Patient management, and Revenue Cycle Management activities a healthcare practice need to carry out. It is a 20+ year-old Healthcare Technology and Revenue Cycle Management services company providing Medical billing service solutions to 180+ practices of all sizes spreading across 31 states and serving more than 28 critical specialties. Practolytics processes more than 2.5M claims annually, collecting more than $500M for its clients. The companys diverse background in every aspect of healthcare allows it to maximize revenue and consistently deliver optimum results.

