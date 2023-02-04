Hong Kong – AFCD charges Mainland fishermen suspected of illegal collection of marine life in marine park (with photo)

AFCD charges Mainland fishermen suspected of illegal collection of marine life in marine park (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (February 3) laid charges against three Mainland fishermen suspected of engaging in illegal hookah fishing in the core area of South Lantau Marine Park.

AFCD officers intercepted and investigated a vessel in relation to suspected unpermitted collection of marine life in the abovementioned waters at around 11am yesterday (February 2), as an air compressor with pipes connected to the sea was spotted on the said vessel.

Charges were laid against the three Mainland fishermen who were suspected to have contravened the Marine Parks and Marine Reserves Regulation (Cap. 476A). The case will be mentioned at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (February 4).

Without a permit granted under the Regulation, no person shall fish or hunt, injure, remove or take away any animal or plant by any means in marine parks. Any offender on conviction is liable to a maximum penalty of a fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for one year.

An AFCD spokesman said, “The Government is committed to protecting and conserving the marine resources in Hong Kong. The AFCD will step up patrols and take stringent enforcement actions against illegal collection of marine life in marine parks.”