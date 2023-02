No. 3 alarm fire in Tai Po (2) ******************************



​A fire broke out at a construction site at Fu Tip Estate in Tai Po at 9.02pm today (February 2), and was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 9.13pm. The fire was surrounded at 10.50pm and largely put out at 10.53pm.

Firemen used four jets and mobilised four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.

​No casualties have been reported so far.