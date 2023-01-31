City of St. Louis to Issue a Proclamation for Optimist Day in Honor of the Optimist Club of St. Louis, MO and Their 106 Years of Community Service

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones to issue an Optimist Day Proclamation on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On this day, the community can be an Optimist themselves in action by joining us to honor the Optimist Club of St. Louis and its 106+ years of helping the community and youth of St. Louis, Missouri.

“Today is a day to celebrate Optimist Day and optimism! As part of the organization’s ongoing mission, the Optimist Club of St. Louis is delighted to receive this proclamation from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and the City of St. Louis, in recognizing Optimist Day and the Club for its over 106+ years of contributions to the community. With optimism as a cornerstone, the Club members hope to inspire others to embrace the positive and pass that on to others.” – Jennifer Bagwell, President of Optimist Club of St. Louis, MO.

Each year, Optimist Clubs around the world volunteer their time and skills in programs to improve their communities and provide opportunities for the youth of all ages. They provide leadership, scholarship, wellness, safety, arts, and sports programs. Optimist members look to the future with hope, and on Optimist Day please celebrate the volunteers who share their enthusiasm, skills, and talent to make tomorrow a vibrant and peaceful one.

The Optimist Club of St. Louis started in 1916 and has supported local youth in the city of St. Louis for over 106 years through programs and service projects that the Club is involved in. Additionally, the Club awards annual grants to other organizations in the community, all in the name of Optimism.