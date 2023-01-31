BC Craft Announces Changes to Board of Directors & Audit Committee

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or collectively, the “Company”), announces the resignation of Matthew Watters as Chief Executive Officer, director, and member of the audit committee, effectively immediately. BC Craft would like to thank Mr. Watters for his time and contributions made to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Laud to the Board of Directors and the Company’s audit committee, effective January 27, 2023. Mr. Laud brings to Craft over 20-years of accounting and management experience to CRFT and will chair the Company’s audit committee.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects,” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” “plans,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated outcomes from securing the Interim Facility.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, CRFT assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information:

Brett Walker, Director

Phone: (604) 366-7460

Email: info@bccraftsupplyco.com

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

#117, 8-6014 Vedder Road

Chilliwack, British Columbia V5R 5P5