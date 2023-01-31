Busch Light and Sarah McLachlan Seek Food, Drink & Shelter For Super Bowl LVII

The Beer Brewed for The Great Outdoors and the Famed Singer-Songwriter Come Together to Teach Wilderness Survival Skills In Busch Lights Super Bowl Spot

New York, NY – WEBWIRE – Monday, January 30, 2023

Busch Light and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan are finding Shelter together for the beer brands new Super Bowl LVII advertisement. Following Busch Lights return to the big game in 2022 alongside saxophone legend Kenny G, this new campaign continues the beer brands long-running humorous streak. In the spot, Busch Lights rugged mascot Busch Guy begins teaching outdoor survival skills when Sarah McLachlan enters, and confusion ensues as the pair discuss the topic of shelter.

See the official spot here.

Our fans love nothing more than time in nature with an ice-cold Busch Light and thats why were once again bringing the great outdoors to the biggest game of the year, said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. Busch Light fans will love our spin on Sarah McLachlans iconic commercial as they always appreciate a bit of humor that ultimately serves a good cause especially when it comes to great outdoors we both hold dear.

Set in the picturesque wilderness, the spot, titled Shelter, features Busch Guy giving fans the first lesson in a series of cold and smooth survival skills by teaching them how to find shelter. The spot cuts to Sarah McLachlan huddled in a tent alongside a curiously wolf-like dog, as the melody from her iconic song from 2007, Angel, begins to play in the background. Realizing the hilarious misunderstanding, Busch Guy cuts in with Busch Lights signature can crack and clarifies the type of shelter hes referring to and lets Sarah know that she is in fact cuddling up against a wolf.

Busch Light shares my love of animals and the wilderness so, while it seems unexpected, this spot is a really clever and good-hearted mix of my passions and their brand, said Sarah McLachlan. Last year, Kenny G revived the beer brands classic Head for the Mountains song and thats a tough act to follow, but I love that Busch Light is playing into nostalgia again with a new rendition of my Angel ASPCA commercial and I cant wait to see how people react!

Throughout the year, the brand will share more ads revealing the Busch Guys full Busch Guide, with lessons that focus on different areas of outdoors preparedness including signaling for help, facing a black bear, avoiding poison ivy and more.

As Sarah McLachlan is an avid supporter of finding homes for the animals we love and Busch Light has long helped organizations that protect and preserve the habitats of animals in the great outdoors, Busch Light will donate $25,000 to its partner and fellow champion of nature, One Tree Planted. With the help of donations like these, One Tree Planted can continue to restore forests, create habitats for biodiversity and make a positive social impact around the world.

Additionally, timed to Super Bowl LVII, Busch Light is bringing back its massive social sweepstakes, The Mountain of Busch. Similarly to last year, fans can enter to win a mountains worth of Busch Light (along with other prizes) from January 31 until the end of the Super Bowl by replying to Busch Lights social posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with #MountainOfBusch #Sweepstakes. The best part? Every entry is another can added to the mountain, so the more people that participate, the bigger the prize gets. Follow @buschbeer for more info and see full rules HERE.*

*BUSCH LIGHT MOUNTAIN OF BUSCH

No Purchase Necessary.Open to US residents 21+.Begins 1/19/23 and ends 2/12/23.See Official Rules at busch.com/mountainofbusch for prizes and details.Message and data rates may apply.Void where prohibited.*Cash equivalent in certain states.

About Busch Light

Busch Light, the beer brewed for the great outdoors, is as cold and crisp as the mountain stream. With a rich history rooted in tradition, exceptional ingredients and refreshing taste, each sip of Busch Light brings you to the mountains. With continued focus on its rich history and increased investment, flavor and packaging innovation and passion driven partnerships, Busch Light has experienced consistent growth since 2019. The Busch Light brand name represents a family of products including Busch, Busch Light, Busch Ice, Busch NA, Busch Apple and Busch Dog Brew. For more information, visit www.busch.com and follow Busch Light on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet lifes moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States.

We are home to several of Americas most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visitwww.anheuser-busch.comor follow Anheuser-Busch onLinkedIn Twitter Facebook, andInstagram.