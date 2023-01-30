Gloria J. Reeves’ Remarkable Poetry Book “I’m Afraid Of…” Will Be Displayed at the 2023 LibLearnX

Huntsville, Alabama – WEBWIRE – Saturday, January 28, 2023

Will this little girl be able to overcome her fears?

ReadersMagnet will feature the book Im Afraid Of by Gloria J. Reeves at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience by ReadersMagnet on January 27-30, 2023, at the New Orleans Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Im Afraid Of is a poetry book that tells about a little girls fear of anything that creeps, crawls, or flies. The author has written this book for her granddaughter who is afraid of any insects that crawl or fly and her other granddaughter who is fearless.

Children tend to be scared by a lot of things. But this can also be a way for them to learn new things effectively and help them grow as a person. By going out of their comfort zone, children will learn to appreciate things.

Young readers will surely find this book relatable and fun to read.

To read more of Gloria J. Reeves Im Afraid Of, order a copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the book display at the ReadersMagnet exhibit booth at the 2023 LibLearnX.

Author Bio

Gloria J. Reeves grew up in the small town of Newbern, Alabama. She graduated from West Side High School in Marion, Alabama. She earned her Bachelors degree in Early Childhood Education and her Masters degree in Library Science from Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama. Gloria served as a Media Specialist in the Alabama school system for 34 years. She has three children and two grandchildren.