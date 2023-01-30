Future Electronics and Panasonic Promote a Smart Thermostat Techpaper

Panasonic is an industry leader, and their rich background sets them up as an authority figure in all topics of technology to make life better. Their broad smart home portfolio includes solutions from sensors to connectivity and AI integration. On this collaboration with Future Electronics, the two industry innovators provide an in-depth guide to the key components for the next generation of smart thermostats.

To get the techpaper, sign up on the following link and receive full access to the content: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-smart-home-solutions

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Futures mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman ( @ ) FutureElectronics dot com

###