Winner of TIFF’s Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film and Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival / Nisha Pahuja’s acclaimed feature documentary To Kill a Tiger begins national theatrical tour in February

To Kill a Tiger is a story of how one familys strength can overcome even the most heinous injustices. Nisha is an incredibly powerful storyteller and her film is a triumph. Everyone should see it.

Mindy Kaling

Toronto – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 27, 2023

Toronto filmmaker Nisha Pahujas award-winning feature-length documentary To Kill a Tiger, co-produced by Notice Pictures and the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), will be screening in cinemas across Canada starting February 9.

In To Kill a Tiger, Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a brutal gang rape. In India, where a rape is reported every 20 minutes and conviction rates are less than 30 percent, Ranjits decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.

At its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), To Kill a Tiger won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film. Other notable awards include the Inspiring Voices and Perspectives Feature Film Award at Cinefest Sudbury and, most recently, Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. To Kill a Tiger was also named to Canadas Top Ten, an annual list of the countrys finest films selected by TIFF, and Pahuja was awarded the DOC Vanguard Award by the DOC Institute of Canada.

Confirmed tour dates include Toronto, Hamilton, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmontonfollowing a special TIFF Canadas Top Ten screening in Toronto on January 29.

National schedule

January 29 at 1 p.m. at the TIFF Bell Lightbox (Canadas Top Ten)

In-person Q&A with director Nisha Pahuja

In-person Q&A with director Nisha Pahuja Opens February 9 at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in Toronto

Kicking off with special post-screening Q&A on February 9, moderated by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Deepa Mehta, with director Nisha Pahuja and editor Mike Munn (Co-presented with the DOC Institute).

Kicking off with special post-screening Q&A on February 9, moderated by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Deepa Mehta, with director Nisha Pahuja and editor Mike Munn (Co-presented with the DOC Institute). Opens February 10 at The Westdale in Hamilton

In-person Q&A with director Nisha Pahuja February 11

In-person Q&A with director Nisha Pahuja February 11 Opens February 10 at Cinma du Parc in Montreal (in English and French)

Opens February 10 at the VIFF Centre in Vancouver

Virtual Q&A with director Nisha Pahuja TBC

Virtual Q&A with director Nisha Pahuja TBC February 11 & 14 at the Metro Cinema in Edmonton

To Kill a Tiger by Nisha Pahuja (125 min)

Produced by Cornelia Principe and Nisha Pahuja for Notice Pictures, and David Oppenheim for the NFB. Executive produced by Andy Cohen, Anita Lee, Drew Dragoumis and Dr. Atul Gawande.

Press kit: mediaspace.nfb.ca/epk/to-kill-a-tiger

On the night of a family wedding in a village in India, Ranjits daughter is dragged into the woods and raped by three men. Ranjit takes on the fight of his life when he demands the accused be brought to justice. With tremendous access to all facets of the story, To Kill a Tiger charts the emotional journey of an ordinary man thrown into extraordinary circumstancesa father whose love for his daughter forces a social reckoning that will reverberate for years to come.

Nisha Pahuja is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto and Bombay, whose credits include Diamond Road (2007 Gemini Award for Best Documentary Series) and The World Before Her (2012; Best Documentary, Tribeca; Best Canadian Documentary, Hot Docs; Canadas Top Ten).

Reviews

A project like To Kill a Tiger only comes along when filmmakers truly care about their subjects the best Canadian film of the year. Pat Mullen, POV Magazine

Pahujas film is a novelistic study of strength coexisting with self-doubt, of that inspirational byword, perseverance: a human frailty that endures. Brendan Boyle, Cinema Scope

Told with immense compassion and bravery, To Kill a Tiger is Pahujas best film and one of the best documentaries at this years festival (TIFF). Thom Ernst, Northernstars.ca

30

Note to media:

To Kill a Tiger deals with highly sensitive subject matter. While Ranjits daughters identity is carefully revealed within the context of the film, out of caution and respect for her and the familys privacy, we kindly request that her name or any identifying image not be used in any media coverage. The filmmaker recommends that Ranjits daughter or the pseudonym J be used as alternatives. We thank you for your understanding.

Related Products

Electronic Press Kit: mediaspace.nfb.ca/epk/to-kill-a-tiger

Associated Links

Notice Pictures

Toronto International Film Festival

Cinefest Sudbury

Palm Springs International Film Festival

DOC Institute of Canada

TIFF Bell Lightbox

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

The Westdale

Cinma du Parc

VIFF Centre

Metro Cinema

About the NFB

The NFB is Canadas public producer and distributor of award-winning documentaries, auteur animation, interactive stories and participatory experiences, working with talented creators across the country. The NFB is taking action to combat systemic racism and become a more open and diverse organization, while working to strengthen Indigenous-led production and gender equity in film and digital media. NFB productions have won more than 7,000 awards, including 12 Oscars. To access this unique content, visit NFB.ca.