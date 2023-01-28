Renault set to electrify the 2023 R�tromobile car show and celebrate 30 years of timeless Twingo

Renault will be at the 2023 Rtromobile car show in Paris with a stand paying homage to the brands iconic vehicles. From 1 to 5 February 2023, the brand invites visitors to dive into a timeless universe all while resolutely looking towards the future.

A NEW AND FULLY ELECTRIC GARAGE

The first area, The Originals Renault Garage, will show three fully electric retrofitted models1: the Renault 4, the Renault 5 and a reinvented Twingo making its first-ever public appearance. Renaults design team took the Twingo slogan of vous dinventer la vie qui va avec (create the life that goes with it) to new heights to mark the cars 30th birthday. Their new design is a surprising tribute to the California lowriders of the 1990s.

This part of the stand will also feature the R5 Turbo 3E and Suite N4 show cars, as well as an astonishing new breed of show car: Mute the Hot Rod. Based on a 1924 Renault MT, Mute the Hot Rod has an electric power train and a design that draws inspiration from the speed records set at the time and 1940s hot rods2. Presented here in an initial preview version, the finalised show car will be revealed later in the year.

1993-2023: 30YEARS OF THE TWINGO

A second area will focus entirely on the Twingo, a model that won over the public by way of its fun colourways and appealing design. The first generation of the Twingo made a real name for itself, with over2.4million sold. To celebrate its 30th birthday, Renault decided to pay homage by presenting the many different faces of the Twingo ranging from its most sophisticated to more conventional versions, as well as sportier editions. One of the firstTwingos from1993 will be on show, as well as the 1995Twingo Lecoq, the 1995Twingo Coupe, the 1996Twingo Benetton and the 2004Twingo.

Visitors will discover a total of 11vehicles over a 600m2 space.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE RENAULT STAND

Following the launch of the Reinvent Twingo campaign,3 Renault is also giving visitors the chance to be the first in the world to try a groundbreaking new creative experience. Participants will be able to combine generative artificial intelligence and their imagination to create brand new versions of the Twingo. In a digital‑to-real transformation, Renault will then bring to life a show car that is directly based on the publics creations.

Visitors will also be able to pay a visit to the The Originals Renault Services Corner, which simplifies administrative tasks for collectors who own a Renault vehicle that is over 30years old. The collectors will be able to benefit from in-person advice and bespoke guidance.

Lastly, visitors will also be able to treat themselves to the brands product collections a shop, The Originals Renault Store, will present a varied range of items to take home.

Practical information

The 47thRetromobile trade show will take place from 1to 5February2023 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition centre.

The Renault stand will be located in Hall n1, Stand 1F072.

Dates and times:

Wednesday 1 February2023: 10am-10pm

Thursday 2February2023: 10am-7pm

Friday 3 February2023: 10am-10pm

Saturday 4February2023: 10am-7pm

Sunday 5February2023: 10am-7pm

Tickets available here

1- Press release to announce a partnership with R-FIT and the sale of retrofit kits in France for the threemodels, published 25/01/2023

2- Motor vehicles with modifications, mostly to the engine, as well as lighter and lower bodywork, usually without wings

3- Press release to announce a world first the Reinvent Twingo campaign, combining artificial and human intelligence, published 20/01/2023

