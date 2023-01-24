Rick Mantei Honored by Major Gregory Perry At Spring Valley High School

Its not every day we get to see and thank modern heroes who literally risked their lives for our freedom, and Im glad our school got to see one yesterday.

Rick continues to be recognized for his heroic efforts on a national scale. After his worldwide deployment as an F-4 Phantom fighter pilot instructor, Rick moved to Columbia to begin his finance career as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. In his 13 years at the firm, Rick established himself as one of the top 10 brokers nationwide, managing over $200 million in client assets. Rick then joined the South Carolina Air National Guard as an F-16 fighter pilot. He was reactivated and deployed to Saudi Arabia to complete Operation Desert Storm, earning him the Distinguished Flying Cross and multiple Air medals. Rick retired from the South Carolina Air National Guard in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel.

