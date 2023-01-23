The Importance of Making Time for Yourself in 2023

Intermountain Healthcare clinical psychologist recommends that individuals think about time in the 168-hour block versus the 24-hour day.

The beginning of a new year is a natural time for reflection. Many individuals may choose to form resolutions or make other changes at this time to improve themselves and their quality of life. Per the words of time-use expert and author Laura Vanderkam, “Time is our most precious resource”.

As people consider what they want for themselves during 2023, it may be useful for them to consider how they allocate this resource. Are they really working the 50 hours they think they’re working? How much time actually goes to loved ones. When do the engage in hobbies or other meaningful activities?

Is life spent on unfulfilling minutiae like errands and housework. Vanderkam suggests that people track their time for a week to identify where their time is spent. Further, she recommends that individuals think about time in the 168-hour block versus the 24-hour day. An alternative to Vanderkam’s 1-week time tracking exercise is Dr. Denise Lash’s idea of the 168-hour pie chart.

Dr. Denise Lash, a clinical psychologist and Director of Behavioral Health at Intermountain Healthcare, said “When I meet with patients, I often ask them to draw two pie charts. The first chart reflects how the time in their week is actually allocated. While the second pie chart reflects how they’d like their time to be allocated. Then, we work to reduce the gaps between actual and ideal time allocation.”

The first pie chart should resembling the following example: 25-30% for sleep, 25% for work, and etc.

“This allows the individual to make deliberate choices on time and hopefully, live a richer, fuller life,” Dr. Lash said.

Intermountain has recently created new resources including a new website to help navigate behavioral health needs, find therapists and providers, look for topics among others. There is also a new chatbot option to help steer you for your needs and if you need to visit with someone by phone, virtually or in-person. Visit the following link: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/medical-specialties/behavioral-health.

Talk to someone

Most important thing to remember, talk to someone. Reach out to family, friends or anyone to talk about how you feel. You can reach out to your family provider or a therapist to get resources or call to get help. You are not alone in this and there is help.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (Dial 988, 24/7). Intermountain Healthcare also has an Behavioral Health Navigation Line if you just need someone to talk to or you need resources (1-833-442-2211, 10am-10pm, 7 days/week).

Denise N. Lash, PhD., is a licensed clinical psychologist with Intermountain Medical Group and Director of Therapy at Intermountain Healthcare. Dr. Lash specializes in treating adults with a variety of conditions in primary care settings, using evidence-based approaches such as cognitive behavior therapy and motivational interviewing to reduce distress and move patients to more value-based living.

