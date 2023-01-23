Hong Kong – “Legends of Lion Dance” showcases Hong Kong cultural heritage in Belgium (with photos)

“Legends of Lion Dance” showcases Hong Kong cultural heritage in Belgium (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) is supporting the seventh edition of the “Legends of Lion Dance” held in the port city of Belgium, Antwerp, from January 13 to 29 (Antwerp time), showcasing Hong Kong’s cultural heritage, crafts and Chinese New Year traditions.

A lively Lion Dance Parade, featuring three lions, delighted the crowds as it made its way to Antwerp’s China Town today (January 22, Antwerp time) to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit. The Acting Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, Miss Grace Li, officiated at the eye-dotting ceremony.

Greeting the audiences at this festive occasion, Miss Li thanked the organiser for bringing Hong Kong culture to Antwerp. She also invited guests to visit Hong Kong and experience the charm of Hong Kong in person. She highlighted that most COVID-19-related health measures had been lifted, and that Hong Kong was open, welcoming business people and tourists.



The “Legends of Lion Dance” includes an exhibition held at Antwerp’s main public library, the Bibliotheek Permeke, until January 29. It showcases 14 unique lion heads, embroidered and crafted in Hong Kong. As highlights of the event, there were also two Hong Kong film nights, with a screening of Amos Why’s 2021 film, “Far Far Away” on January 17 and of Ho Cheuk-tin’s 2022 film “The Sparring Partner” on January 25.

Together with other workshops and activities on martial arts, movies, culinary cultures, music, Cantonese Opera and calligraphy, the event promoted not only the Chinese New Year tradition in Hong Kong, but the uniqueness of Hong Kong as an international cultural and sports centre.

With the support of the HKETO, Brussels and the Belgium-Hong Kong Society, the event organised by Asian Events Tofoe, a non-profit-making organisation established by Hong Kong second-generation community members in Antwerp, has become a firmly-established event on Antwerp’s annual cultural calendar since it was first held in 2017.