Hong Kong – Police arrested two men in connection with open fire case in Central

Police arrested two men in connection with open fire case in Central



Police arrested two non-ethnic Chinese (NEC) men, aged 24 and 28 respectively, in Lantau North on January 19 afternoon. The 28-year-old man was arrested for shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, conspiracy to wounding with intent, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of offensive weapon, while the 24-year-old man was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of offensive weapon and assisting offenders.



They were in suspected connection with the open fire case happened in Central on June 10 last year. The 28-year-old man was laid a holding charge today (January 21) with one count of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, one count of conspiracy to wounding with intent, one count of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of possession of offensive weapon. The case will be mentioned at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on January 23. The 24-year-old man was released on bail and is required to report back to Police in late February.



Police arrested 24 men and a woman, aged 20 to 43, in suspected connection with the case earlier.



Active follow-up action by Organised Crime and Triad Bureau is underway.