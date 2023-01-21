OneEach Technologies Launches In-Kind Donation Solution For Nonprofits To Drive Donor Engagement

Our nonprofit customers need innovative ways to engage their donors. Weve made the in-kind donation process easy with OneEach Mindful Giving. Donors can visit our customers websites, select the products the nonprofits need, purchase those products, and have them shipped directly to the nonprofits location. OneEach Mindful Giving is a game-changer when it comes to easy, convenient, and time-saving donations for donors and their preferred nonprofits, said Tony Finneman, CEO & Founder at OneEach Technologies.

Online donor engagement is a key characteristic of a nonprofits fundraising strategy. Nonprofits looking to increase donor engagement, provide online in-kind product donations, and customize donor communication will find this solution a fundraising game-changer. The setup process is as simple as 1-2-3. First, nonprofits will connect their Mindful Giving solution with their Amazon Business Account and within Mindful Giving create a product catalog of the commonly needed items. Second, they set up the Mindful Giving donation page to display the catalog on their website where donors can select and pay for the products. Third, they receive the donated products directly at their location. This is a win-win for both donors and the nonprofits in ease of use, efficiency, and time savings.

The OneEach Mindful Giving integration with Amazon Business will drive higher donor engagement by providing an intuitive in-kind donation experience. Donors can easily identify the items the nonprofit needs, then complete the donation process in one place. The integration also provides convenience for donors – no longer do donors have to go to the store to purchase products, then travel to another location to box up and ship those items.

A sneak peek into OneEach Mindful Giving was introduced at the 2022 United Way Western Regional Conference in Henderson, Nevada from August 2-5, 2022. The excitement and interest in the integration was palpable at the sold-out event. Some of the comments after the presentation included, Weve needed an innovative way for our donors to give in-kind donations. OneEach Mindful Giving looks like the solution, and Receiving and processing in-kind donations are always very manual and time-consuming for our small staff. OneEach Mindful Giving appears to be a huge time saver with automation, and OneEach Mindful Giving looks like it will make life easier for our donors and for our staff. We are excited about the possibilities.

Todays announcement builds on the existing relationship OneEach Technologies has with Amazon Business. OneEach Technologies has the knowledge and access to the best resources for hosting and fundraising solutions to help nonprofits thrive.

Available Now

New integrations have already started rolling out. To sign up for a demo and discussion, please visit oneeach.com and search for Mindful Giving.

Heres a recent success story from United Way Northeast Louisianas launch of OneEach Mindful Giving. They had a challenge to collect in-kind donations to provide holiday gifts and necessities to local foster children through partnership agencies. They chose OneEach Mindful Giving as their solution. By creating a curated catalog directly on their website allowed donors to purchase the exact items needed and ship them directly to the agencies to wrap and deliver. On the first day of the campaign, they raised over $2,400 in in-kind donations and continue to see donations increase.

Having a tool like OneEach Mindful Giving allowed United Way of Northeast Louisiana to broaden the reach of this years holiday project. Giving our donors and volunteers access to a convenient, easy-to-use online shopping experience helped us streamline our process and ultimately put more gifts into the hands of local foster children. We are excited about utilizing this platform for future projects, said Meghan Jones, Director of Marketing and Communications at United Way Northeast Louisiana.

About OneEach Technologies

OneEach Technologies is a family-owned, nonprofit-focused company based out of Phoenix, Arizona. With over 20 years of experience and 750+ nonprofit customers across the globe, we are driven by our passion for helping others. We work hard to keep our prices reasonable for the nonprofit community and continue to reinvest in our company to improve our products and services for our customers.

Contact Info

