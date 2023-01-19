Trenton Educational Foundation Teacher Grants are making a Difference

By: Market Insights. LLC

Baylee

TRENTON, Mich. – Jan. 17, 2023 – PRLog — In March of 2022, over $14,000 in teacher grants were awarded to teachers in the Trenton, MI school district impacting two thousand students in Hedke and Anderson Elementary, Arthurs Middle School and Trenton High School. It included these projects: Giving Kids Lots and Lots of book choices Hedke & Anderson, awarded: $1,000.00, Headphones at Arthurs Middle School, awarded:$350.00, Letters Sounds Words Abound at Anderson-K, awarded,$1,705.00, Brewing Independence at Arthurs Middle School, awarded, $1,196.00, Applied Engineering- Student Kits, Hedke, awarded, $2,434.00. Learning about the State Capital at Hedke & Anderson-5th grade, $4,000.00 Trojan Mascot, All TPS, matching grants awarded, $4,200.00. The next round of grants will be awarded in March 2023.

The Arthur Middle School therapy dog was purchased with a TEF grant in 2021 and has been in training ever since. Baylee just completed her certification and is now visiting the school every day. Baylee went through intensive training, so she can help students in distress, coping with anxiety and other issues along with aftereffects of the pandemic. With mental illness and stress at an all-time high for students, this innovative program is bringing peace and happiness to middle schoolers in Trenton. Student Killian Lucidi said. “I like her. She makes me happy when I come to school.” 7th grade special education teacher Diane Guthrie said, “I love Baylee! She is extremely helpful in calming my students down. She is a good distraction for my student who has frequent breakdowns. She also makes me happier.”

“Having Baylee in the office isn’t just beneficial for the students, it’s great for the staff too. We all have bad days or just days that are harder than others and Baylee has a special way of just sensing when you need a little extra attention.” Said Administrative Assistant Tayna Mason, “My personal favorite is taking just a 5 minute “brain break” and playing ball with her. You immediately feel the tension slip away and can move on to a more productive rest of your day.”

About the Trenton Educational Foundation:

Established in 2008 by a partnership of community leaders from various organizations, the TEF is now known as a source of “grants” that teachers can seek to help fund special projects and activities not within the budget and have added student scholarships. All levels of Trenton public education are helped by the TEF. The Foundation funds six integral areas of education — cultural enrichment, scholastic enrichment, arts and education, technology and learning, continuing education and professional development. The Foundation conducts one grant cycle each school year for all grant requests in order that all grants will be ready for implementation at the beginning of the next school year. The Trenton Educational Foundation (TEF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation created for the purpose of enhancing the educational opportunities for teachers and students within the Trenton Public Schools system.