The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Significant Class Action Trends and Developments

Over the years, the number of class action lawsuits has significantly grown in both federal and state courts. As regulatory developments continue to emerge and impact litigation practices, practitioners are confronted with significant challenges. Hence, they must keep themselves abreast of any development in this field of law. Likewise, implementing a sound class action strategy is critical to dodge any litigation pitfall.

In this CLE Webcast, The Knowledge Group presents securities consulting practitioner Brendan J. Rudolph, (Principal, Cornerstone Research) and leading class action Attorney Greg Coleman (Senior Partner, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC) to discuss the most critical and relevant class action developments. The distinguished speakers will also address the potential litigation pitfalls and share practical strategies to ensure success in this type of lawsuit.

Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:

– Overview: Current Status of Class Actions

– Notable Regulatory Developments and Court Rulings

– Best Defense Strategies

– Mitigating Litigation Red Flags

– Whats on the Horizon

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Brendan J. Rudolph

Principal

Cornerstone Research

Greg Coleman

Senior Partner

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC

