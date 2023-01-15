Hong Kong – HAD opens temporary cold shelters

HAD opens temporary cold shelters *********************************



In view of the cold weather, the Home Affairs Department has opened 18 temporary shelters today (January 15) for people in need of the service.



The temporary shelters will remain open during the daytime tomorrow (January 16) when the Cold Weather Warning is still in force.



To ensure that cold shelter users can rest in a quiet and undisturbed environment, members of the public or agencies wishing to make donations to shelter users are requested to register with the staff of the shelter first. Donors will then be directed to place the donated items at a specified indoor location. The staff will help notify the shelter users to collect the items on their own.



Anyone seeking temporary refuge or those with any questions about the donation arrangements at the cold shelters may call the department’s hotline 2572 8427 for more information.



The 18 temporary cold shelters are located at:



Hong Kong Island:

——————–



Central and Western:

1/F, Kennedy Town Community Complex

No.12 Rock Hill Street, Kennedy Town

Eastern:

Causeway Bay Community Centre

3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay



Southern:

Wah Kwai Community Centre

Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay



Wan Chai:

Wan Chai Activities Centre

LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai



Kowloon:

——————



Kowloon City:

Hung Hom Community Hall

1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices, 42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom



Kwun Tong:

Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre

71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin



Sham Shui Po:

Nam Cheong District Community Centre

1 Cheong San Lane, Sham Shui Po



Wong Tai Sin:

Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre

45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan



Yau Tsim Mong:

Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre

60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei



New Territories:

—————-



Islands:

Tung Chung Community Hall

G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung



Kwai Tsing:

Kwai Shing Community Hall

Podium, Block 6, Kwai Shing West Estate, Kwai Chung



North:

Cheung Wah Community Hall

Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling



Sai Kung:

Chi Shin Activity Centre

G/F, Tseung Kwan O South Ancillary Facilities Block

5 Chi Shin Street, Tseung Kwan O



Sha Tin:

Lung Hang Estate Community Centre

Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin



Tai Po:

Tai Po Community Centre

2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po



Tsuen Wan:

Lei Muk Shue Community Hall

G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan



Tuen Mun:

Wu Shan Road Community Hall

101 Wu Shan Road, Tuen Mun



Yuen Long:

Long Ping Community Hall

Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long