Greg Rosenberg Named 2022 LGBT Best Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads

Greg Rosenberg, Realtor®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, announced today that his business was named the winner of Outwire Magazine’s 2022 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent. This award highlights Greg’s dedication to serving the housing needs of not only Hampton Road’s LGBTQ+ community, but to all who live and work here.

“As a proud member of our local LGBTQ+ community here in Hampton Roads Virginia, as well as a local community leader, I understand and relate to the unique needs and situations members of our community encounter when looking for a place to call home,” said Greg Rosenberg of LiveinHR.com. “I love our region’s diversity. Everyone’s situation is completely unique, so being recognized as a trusted resource for my clients and community is very important to me.”

Outwire Magazine’s Best of GAY HRVA Readers Poll allows members of our community to nominate and vote for those companies and individuals who make a positive difference in the community. The 2022 Readers Poll, now in its 7th consecutive year, received over 6000 votes across 88 categories. Full list of winners here – https://outwire757.com/2022-best-of-gay-hrva-readers-poll-winners-people/.

“I understand that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it’s a life-changing experience,” said Rosenberg. “I take great PRIDE in the relationships I build and, being recognized by members of my own community like this means the world to me.”

In addition to this award, Greg Rosenberg has also been awarded with Coastal Virginia Magazine’s Top Agents of 2023, HRRA’s 2022 Silver Circle of Excellence Award, Homesnap’s Top 5% award, and recognized as the Top Solo Agent at his Keller Williams Market Center in Chesapeake, VA for 2022.

About Greg Rosenberg, Realtor® and LiveInHR.com

Greg Rosenberg is a licensed Realtor® with Keller Williams Coastal Virginia in Chesapeake, Virginia. Dedicated to personalized service, Greg services the needs of his clients throughout Hampton Roads, America’s First Region, including the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News, as well as surrounding areas. Greg is a native of Norfolk, VA and dedicates his time to bettering our community in which he lives through Board of Director service and volunteerism for many local non-profit organizations.