Transitions Healthcare Expands Pennsylvania Footprint And Post-acuity Services With Acquisition Of Duncannon Community

The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with the companys mission to provide high quality and innovative care to our residents enabling them to transition to recovery in a comfortable and customer service-oriented environment. When asked about his vision for the acquisition, Transitions Healthcares Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Maurano, commented The communitys pursuit of excellence in care aligns with our mission, the quality of our post-acute services, and our mindset for innovation. With those objectives in mind, it made clear sense to welcome the Kinkora Pythian Home into the Transitions Healthcare family as we look to expand our footprint.

This acquisition marks the beginning of what is to be an already busy year of growth for Transitions Healthcare as they continue to showcase their commitment to expanding operations and post-acute service offerings. From the onset, the team does not anticipate any drastic changes only unwavering support to build upon the already-established foundation of quality care. Elaborating on that support, Mr. Maurano added, Its an opportunity to collaborate with a tremendously a devoted team of caregivers. In our experience, when we combine our expertise with their dedication, were able to foster an environment of top-notch care not just for our residents, but for their families and their community.

The completed acquisition not only grows Transitions Healthcares footprint of independent living, personal and skilled nursing communities, but also strengthens their portfolio of post-acute care services staffed by highly trained and dedicated healthcare professionals. The former Kinkora Pythian Home maintained a long-standing reputation for outstanding quality. As such, the company looks forward to continuing that legacy and creating a meaningful, positive impact on the residents of the now Transitions Healthcare Allens Cove.

To celebrate the occasion, Transitions Healthcare Allens Cove will be hosting a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, in collaboration with the Perry County Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the breezeway entrance of the community located at 25 Cove Road, Duncannon, PA 17020. Chamber and community members, stakeholders, and media are welcome to attend.

###