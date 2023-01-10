Driving Successful Lives Ends 2022 with Organizational Record for Real Estate Donations

The non-profit organization announces a record level of real estate donations for the year

According to a representative for Driving Successful Lives, the organization witnessed a new record for real estate donations to the non-profit during the 2022 fiscal year. “In reviewing all of the donations made during this last year, we were elated to discover that the dollar value and number of donations for the year have surpassed every other year the DSL has been in operation,” said the representative.

“This is very exciting to us on so many levels – especially during a period where our nation is slowly recovering from a pandemic and lingering in a certain degree of economic uncertainty. This new record for real estate donations also represents a drastic increase in the amount of good that Driving Successful Lives was able to accomplish during the year, and will be able to continue to do going forward. These donations represent an ongoing mission that we able to carry out – not for one year, but for many years – considering how we provide direct housing with some properties and sell other properties to fund more and more giving & support to needy families and individuals.’

If you wish to pay it forward and provide a conduit for help for DSL in its mission to help as many families as possible, visit https://drivingsuccessfullives.org/real-estate-state to find out how you can help others, while realizing beneficial tax advantages along with the satisfaction of having made a change in the world.

About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives’ mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.

