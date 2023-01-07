Save on select digital games with the New Year Sale!

From now until 1/15 at 11:59 p.m. PT

WEBWIRE – Friday, January 6, 2023

Start your year off with some fun! Save on select digital games in the New Year Sale. Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. You can earn My Nintendo Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership**, you can even earn double points during the sale***. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC****, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and more.

*Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

**Offer valid 11/1/22 1/31/23, Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required by Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT to be eligible for promotional My Nintendo Gold Points. Promotional My Nintendo Gold Points will be distributed in February 2023.

***Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.