Innovative Discount App Launches To Support Struggling Retailers And Increase Footfall

The Shoppers Discount Club aims to provide a solution to the decrease in customers, and profits, by providing a way for retailers to compete with online offers and discounts in real time!

BIRMINGHAM, U.K. – Jan. 2, 2023 – PRLog — Following the Covid-19 pandemic, brick and mortar retailers have struggled to revert to the levels of footfall, and profits, they saw pre-pandemic. With high streets seeing an increase in store closures, the industry is facing a major problem. Designed and Launched in 2022, the app will leverage popular QR code technology and chat bots to help struggling retailers provide live, in-person discounts.

The idea, born out of the covid-19 pandemic, is designed to support stores competing against large online retailers. After a significant period of closures during lockdowns, with many customers opting for online retailers to meet their needs, retailers have struggled to incentivise those shoppers back in-store.

The app provides bespoke, QR codes and POS material for shoppers to display in their store fronts. These QR codes host live discounts which shoppers can redeem in-store and are fully-customisable to retailers, allowing them to discount certain products to yield increased profits.

By utilising QR code technology, Shoppers Discount Club is leveraging the tool which became popular during the pandemic, used by thousands of bars and restaurants to facilitate contactless payments.

Diane Shawe, founder of Shoppers Discount Club said: ‘The pandemic was a tough time for so many retailers, with less footfall on the high street and long period of closures. Inspired by the use of QR code technology in the hospitality sector, we set out to deliver a benefit to retailers using the same technology people had become so accustomed to. I’m delighted to bring my background in technology and retail together to be able to offer retailers something which will truly make a difference and provide the much needed solution stores need to increase footfall again.”

As well as increasing footfall and sales for their business, retailers are also able to take advantage of the app to avoid costly advertising spend on point of sale merchandising, in store displays or flyers to promote their offers. By signing up to the app, users will get a uniquely designed A3 poster to display in their window, which features their QR code. Offers behind the QR code can be updated at any time to stay relevant and discount different products, without the need to update the advertising material, ultimately saving them on advertising spend.

Not only can retailers utilise the app to make fully customisable offers, users can also benefit from chat bot technology. Instant responses from chat bots are a much quicker, less resource intensive way for retailers to respond to customer enquiries and reduce long wait times for responses via telephone, social media or email. The technology will also free up retailers’ time to focus on other crucial tasks and increase overall efficiency of their business.

Additional benefits for retailers include the ability to personalise discounts to different target audiences including pensioners, students, traders, local residents or government workers, making offers as targeted and relevant as possible. Retailers also keep 100% of their profits, compared to other online discount offerings.

Visit https://shoppersdiscount.club for more info