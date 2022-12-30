FlipBuilder Offers Great Flipbook Software for Users to Make Flipbooks Fast

FlipBuilder, a leading provider of flipbook software, enables users to design, polish, and publish virtual flipbooks in a hassle-free way. A variety of creative elements are rendered.

“We develop powerful flipbook software,” said Ivan Leung, CTO of FlipBuilder, “Flip PDF Plus Pro is well-known for providing users with automatic conversion, a time-saving creation process, and flexible accessibility.”

No technical or coding skills are required. Just upload static PDFs, JPGs, or PNGs to Flip PDF Plus Pro and it transforms them into flipping books within minutes. This great flipbook software will generate realistic sound and page-tuning effects for the converted publication. Users can choose to display their flip books vertically or horizontally on one full screen, avoiding outside distractions.

Flip PDF Plus Pro offers over ten professionally-designed themes, backgrounds, and scenes. Additionally, various creative design elements can be added using this flipbook software. For instance, text, photos, GIFs, logos, audio, videos, animations, dynamic characters, etc., are essential for leading the audience to learn more and enjoy an immersed reading experience. Also, hyperlinks, phones, and email addresses are critical to keeping in touch with the audience. In this way, the audience will be impressed by the flipbook.

Users are allowed to host their flipping books using Flip PDF Plus Pro’s Hosting Add-on Service after creating a hosting account on the FlipBuilder website and receiving five hosting points. One point is used to host one online publication for one month. The online publication is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device so that the target audience has the flexibility of reading it.

Flip PDF Plus Pro will generate a link and QR code for each flipbook to share. Users are able to send the link/QR code with others in a couple of clicks. The viewers click the shared link to read the flipbook without downloading it. What’s more, users can copy embed codes of their flipbooks and paste them to their websites. Showcasing the publication on the website helps drive more traffic.

To learn more about flipbook software, please visit FlipBuilder.

About FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing the best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbooks. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.