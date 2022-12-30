Abdallah Salloum Generously Donates to Eternal Light

Senior Executive of GE Healthcare, Abdallah Salloum has donated to Eternal Light, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding the community.

Abdallah Salloum has generously supported the Eternal Light organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that seeks to provide food to as many people as possible. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Eternal Light has served countless organizations, places of worship, community centers, and food drives to encourage others to help those in need.

“It is not only my honor but a duty to help serve my community in every way possible,” says Abdallah Salloum. “Eternal Light has demonstrated that acts of selflessness and service are the most gratifying and important thing anyone can do.”

Founder of Eternal Light, Sam Bazzi was inspired to start the food pantry, seeing the hardship of working families and vulnerable individuals struggling to make ends meet. Since then, the nonprofit had served over 42,000 people in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The organization also hosts programs such as the Poverty Relief event to provide refugee families in Dearborn with all the essentials such as perishable food and hygiene products.

Abdallah Salloum is a master of strategic initiatives, driving individual divisions for large companies like GE to huge revenue increases and more efficient operations. He was a member of the senior executive leadership team for Harman International Industries. In 2009, Salloum was named as the company’s Vice President of Operations for the European Automotive division headquartered in Germany. In 2017, he took a leadership role with GE Healthcare.

Abdallah received his bachelor’s degree from William Tyndale College before attending Davenport University, where he would then graduate with an MBA in strategic management. He is also a member of the University of Michigan Industrial Engineering Advisory Board.

To support Eternal Light, you can visit their website at https://eternallightusa.org/

For more news and information on Abdallah Salloum, please visit his Crunchbase profile.