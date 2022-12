Ophthalmologists, Doctors, Health care professionals, Nurses, Clinicians, Academicians, Medical experts, Students from reputed medical schools, Researchers, Professors, Scientists and experts in the field of ophthalmology will share their novel research findings, innovations and experiences at our global podium. Join us, as we celebrate this edition of extensive sharing of knowledge & the leading practices from the worlds bests in the field of Ophthalmology.

###