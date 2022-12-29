Author Nate Addlestone’s New Book, “Bernie the Blob Seal,” is a Delightful Tale About a Seal Who’s Made Fun of for Being Different But Learns to Love Himself

Nate Addlestone, an accomplished poet who holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Miami and has always had a passion for creative writing, has completed his new book, “Bernie the Blob Seal”: a beautiful story of a young seal who learns that everyone, including himself, deserves friendship no matter their size.

“Bernie the blob seal is different from other seals around him due to his unique physical stature,” writes Addlestone. “As Bernie begins his journey to find out why he is so different from the other seals, he finds out interesting facts and information about his species while discovering more things about his inner self. After talking with his friends and family, Bernie realizes that there is nothing to be ashamed of because he is so different from his peers. No matter what size, shape, and color he is, everybody is unique and equal and should be living their best and happiest lives. This is a book about celebrating the uniqueness and differences within us all.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nate Addlestone’s new book is an engaging tale for readers of all ages that stresses the importance of accepting those who might look and act differently, and stresses that everyone is deserving of friends.

Readers can purchase “Bernie the Blob Seal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.